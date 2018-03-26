search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New drug significantly reduces smoking habit in heart attack patients

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Patients who smoke after an acute coronary syndrome, including a heart attack are at increased risk of death if they do not quit.
Patients who smoke after an acute coronary syndrome, including a heart attack are at increased risk of death if they do not quit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Patients who smoke after an acute coronary syndrome, including a heart attack are at increased risk of death if they do not quit. (Photo: Pixabay)

Smoking in patients with heart attack was reduced significantly with the drug varenicline, according to a study.

Patients who smoke after an acute coronary syndrome, including a heart attack (myocardial infarction) or unstable angina (reduced blood flow to the heart) are at increased risk of another attack and death if they do not quit.

 

Researchers from Canada looked at the efficacy of varenicline in patients with acute coronary syndrome to determine whether it would increase smoking abstinence.

The randomized controlled trial included 302 patients at centres in Canada and the US who had been admitted to hospital for acute coronary syndrome, were motivated to quit smoking and who smoked at least 10 cigarettes a day for the previous year. Patients received smoking cessation counselling as well as either varenicline or a placebo control for 12 weeks. Most participants had moderate to severe nicotine dependency.

Varenicline has been shown to be efficacious in stopping smoking in patients with heart attack within the first 6 months, but its longer term efficacy was not previously known.

About 40% of participants who received varenicline were not smoking at one year, compared with 29% in the placebo group. Reductions in daily cigarette smoking of at least 50% were also higher in the varenicline group (57.8%) compared with the placebo group (49.7%). Rates of adverse events were similar in both groups.

"This suggests that varenicline is safe for use in these patients," writes Dr. Mark Eisenberg, Jewish General Hospital and McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, with coauthors. "However, new strategies for smoking cessation are still needed, given that 60% of smokers who received treatment with varenicline returned to smoking by one year after their acute coronary syndrome."

The authors note that if varenicline was used as routine treatment in smokers after heart attack, it would reduce smoking in this group by about 10%.

The findings have been published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). 

Tags: smoking, cigarettes, tobacco, jewish general hospital and mcgill university, montreal, quebec, cmaj (canadian medical association journal), varenicline


Related Stories

E-cig smoke may cause similar facial birth defects as smoking traditional cigarettes
Video of ‘smoking’ elephant from Karnataka doing rounds on the internet
E-cigarette users less likely to quit smoking tobacco: Study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
 

Mum in search of one night stand stranger so she can introduce him to their daughter

32-year-old Terri Reid slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Study links obesity to more years with heart disease

Study links obesity to more years with heart disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here's the secret to long-term weight management

Regular and sufficient meals support the natural biological functions of the body, and help in managing one's eating habits and weight. (Photo: Pixabay)

Osteoarthritis can lead to depression: Study

A research team from Japan recently published a study examining the effects of knee pain on depression. (Photo: Pixabay)

Bedside chart may ease cancer patient's pain: study

Pain affects half of all people with cancer and an estimated 80 per cent of those with advanced cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here's why men will live as long as women by 2032

New study explains why men will live as long as women by 2032. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham