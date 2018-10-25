search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Smoking during pregnancy may cause early puberty in children

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Study found children of mothers who smoked more than 10 cigarettes a day during pregnancy, entered puberty three to six months earlier.
Early puberty can be associated with an increased risk of a number of diseases as an adult, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.
 Early puberty can be associated with an increased risk of a number of diseases as an adult, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.

London: Mothers-to-be, take note! Smoking during pregnancy can put your child at risk attaining puberty early, a study has found.

The study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, looked at data from a total of 15,819 pregnant women and their children.

 

During pregnancy, the women were asked about their smoking habits. Then, the children were followed and filled in 83,810 questionnaires about their pubertal development from the age of eleven and every six months thereafter.

"We found that children of mothers who had smoked more than ten cigarettes a day during pregnancy, on average entered puberty three to six months earlier than the children of non-smokers," said Nis Brix, from Aarhus University in Denmark.

"Early puberty can be associated with an increased risk of a number of diseases as an adult, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer," said Brix.

Together with his colleagues, he is working to identify the causes of puberty to be able to prevent it occurring.

"It is known that smoking is harmful to the unborn foetus. Smoking is, among other things, associated with an increased risk of low birth weight, premature birth and increased mortality," said Brix.

"There are thus a wide range of other good reasons to give up smoking before pregnancy. We hope that our results can be used as another motivating factor to stop smoking among women who are planning on becoming pregnant," he said.

...
Tags: smoking, pregnancy, early puberty, health and well being, cigarette, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer


Related Stories

Week 34 of pregnancy reduces breast cancer risk, says study
Meghan Markle is having a geriatric pregnancy
Work-life stress may reduce a woman's chances of pregnancy by 25 per cent: study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara gets Rs 2,000 crore from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Vistara did not offer any comments about the fund infusion. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Implantable device can deliver cancer therapy without side effects: study

These immunotherapy payloads come in a little metal device with nanochannels (Photo: AFP)

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lavender can be safer alternative to anti-anxiety drugs as it helps people relax

Around 40 per cent people globally suffer from anxiety at some point in their lives (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham