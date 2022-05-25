Isro to share knowhow with 11 hospitals in country

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisaton (Isro) plans to work with hospitals to share its knowledge in safety, quality and reliability. As part of Health-QUEST (Quality Upgradation Enabled through Space Technology), Isro will work with 11 hospitals across the country, the space organisation said in a release on Tuesday.

Besides, Isro's directorate of safety quality and reliability (DSRQ) has planned a Health-QUEST event at the Isro headquarters on Thursday.

Isro said that in 2016, the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) and the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) had approached Isro to learn from its best practices in the quality domain and implement the lessons in their emergency care and critical care departments.

"It is heartening to note that the pilot studies conducted in Dr Mehta's Hospital, Chennai, and Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, based on Isro's experiences have yielded positive results," Isro said.

It said that the Health-QUEST initiative was based on the interest shown by healthcare professionals in learning about Isro’s handling of the interplay among man, machine and environment in the human spaceflight programmes and about the medical equipment developed by ISRO.

Technology spinoffs from the space programme had helped in the dvelopment of cost-effective artificial limbs and jaws, left ventricular assist device and ventilators. In the safety sector, the spinoffs include flame-proof coatings, aerogel thermal wear for soldiers for protection from extreme cold and search and rescue beacons.

Isro Chairman Dr S. Somanath will deliver the keynote address at event where a brainstorming session between quality experts the space organisation and doctors from various domains is planned.

Dr. Brinda V, Director (DSRQ), Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, Bengaluru; Dr Alexander Thomas, president AHPI; Dr A.N. Venkatesh, president SEMI (Society for Emergency Medicine in India (SEMI); Dr T.S. Srinath Kumar, Head, Narayana Health will share their experiences.