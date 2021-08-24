Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 24 Aug 2021 Neurological issues ...
Neurological issues haunt Covid survivors

The neurological manifestations of Covid can range from mild fatigue to a life-threatening stroke
Nellore: Even after having survived Covid-19, many people have to now reckon with new health complications, including neurological, lingering anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Medical professionals are concerned about the neurological manifestations of Covid, which can range from mild fatigue to a life-threatening stroke.

 

“In the past few months, I have evolved from a simple neurologist to a Covid neurologist. Most of the patients whom I am treating are either suffering from Covid infection or are post-Covid cases”, said Dr P. Deekshanti Narayan, consultant neurologist in a corporate hospital here.

According to Dr Narayan, the most common neurological problems among Covid survivors are general weakness, fatigue and asthenia.

Intense muscle pains can last from a few days to months depending on the severity of the illness.

One type of headache around the nose and eyes requires special mention as it may as well be fungal sinusitis (black fungus), which can be fatal, she said.

 

Patients are also complaining about reeling sensation and a loss of balance apart from drowsiness, irritability, altered sensorium that could lead to delirium and coma. All these symptoms can also be seen in inflammation of the brain due to encephalitis or inflammation of the brain tissue.

Brain fog, also called brain fatigue, decreases mental activity, alertness and memory.

Dr Deekshanti Narayan said “Covid predominantly affects blood vessels causing clots in various parts of the body and in the brain causing loss of blood supply to the brain tissue leading to ischemic stroke. Sometimes blood vessels can rupture leading to cerebral hemorrhage. There is impaired memory especially in people with a degenerative disease like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. There is a loss of appetite”.

 

Psychiatry problems arise due to isolation and self-quarantine. Dr Narayan stressed on ‘Covid hygiene’, which is social distancing, wearing masks and using a sanitiser.

