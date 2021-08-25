Nation Other News 24 Aug 2021 Air ambulance a drea ...
Nation, In Other News

Air ambulance a dream, patients make do with a bullock cart in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 25, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 10:05 am IST
Medical officials call the wagon a ‘bullock cart ambulance’ to be used in emergencies
Image of the bullock cart ambulance in Gadiguda PHC . (DC Image)
 Image of the bullock cart ambulance in Gadiguda PHC . (DC Image)

KUNIKASA KOLAMGUDA (ADILABAD): In stark contrast with the tall claims of authorities and the health department, an iron cart without bullocks lies on the premises of Gadiguda PHC in the interior Gadiguda mandal to shift patients in an emergency from the high-risk areas, throwing light into the appalling situation of healthcare in old Adilabad district. Medical officials call the wagon a ‘bullock cart ambulance’ to be used in emergencies.

A pregnant woman, Madavi Rajubai, 22, of Kunikasa Kolamguda died reportedly due to delay in giving medical treatment on August 22. She belonged to the Kolam tribe that is considered a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG).       

 

Even as the promise of making ‘air ambulance’ services (helicopter) available in emergencies in the interior areas of Telangana remains unfulfilled, only ‘bullock cart ambulances’ are available in the tribal areas of old Adilabad district.

It may be recalled here that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao promised the Adivasis that the government would lift the patients in emergencies by air ambulance to shift them to cities or towns to provide good medical treatment and save lives, while attending legendary leader of Adivasis Komaram Bheem’s death anniversary at Jodeghat five years ago. However, medical and ITDA officials could keep only an iron bullock cart ready at Gadiguda PHC to be used for shifting patients in emergencies from the high-risk villages that are not having road connectivity.

 

It is found that there was a huge shortage of ambulances at PHCs in the interior tribal areas where patients are not getting access to medical treatment. Pregnant women have to wait for their turn to go for scanning to Adilabad or Utnoor.

Agency additional DMHO Dr Manohar said the ITDA had arranged a bullock cart at Gadiguda PHC to shift patients to hospitals from high-risk villages that have no road connectivity in emergencies. He appealed to the people to avail the service of bullock cart ambulance in emergencies where medical ambulances could not reach the village due to lack of road connectivity.

 

He said they kept the bullock cart ambulance ready since patients were losing their lives due to delay in shifting them to hospitals for treatment. Manohar said they would pay `1,300 as transport charge to anybody from the high-risk village if they brought patients in their bullock carts in an emergency to the nearest PHC in the tribal area.

Patients, especially pregnant women, and those who suffer from fevers have been facing hardship in reaching the nearest PHC due to lack of road connectivity. They have to cross overflowing rivulets and streams especially during the monsoon to reach the nearest PHC for treatment.

 

People of interior areas are also facing hardships in transporting the patients due to the existing low-level bridges which can be flooded during rains.

...
Tags: bullock cart ambulance, madavi rajubai, kolam tribe, pvtg, air ambulance, k. chandrashekar rao, adivasis komaram bheem, dr manohar
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 25 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Till now, no semi-orphan child got any benefit in this scheme and officials have sent a proposal to the government to facilitate this. — Representational image/DC

Covid semi-orphans yet to receive government financial aid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

PM Modi is selling India's crown jewels, says Rahul

If the people of a family have taken only the first dose, a sticker would be affixed to the door with the ‘first dose’ marked on it. All those who have not been vaccinated will be sent to the nearest vaccination centre for the dose. — PTI

SCB officials on door-to-door check to get more people vaccinated

Andhra Pradesh took permission from central ministry of health to defer vaccinations to 18+ till the state first completes vaccinating at least one dose to all people above 45 years of age. — Representational image/AP

Widespread irregularities in Covid vaccination in Anantapur district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->