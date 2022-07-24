  
Advanced trauma centre opened at AIG Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Cyberabad police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra inaugurates AIG Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Saturday as Group chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy looks on. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra inaugurated The AIG Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre at AIG Hospitals on Saturday to address the growing challenge of severe accidents involving multiple organs.

The centre is operational 24 hours a day and is equipped with skilled personnel and doctors who are trained to handle any emergency, including road accidents, multiple fractures, burns, neurological traumas, and other complex polytrauma cases.

After inaugurating the facility, Raveendra said, “Cyberabad sees the maximum number of road accident cases in the state, and we have to see how we can both reduce the number of accidents and also provide speedy treatment to the victims. A combined effort from healthcare and administrative departments would be required to tackle this challenge. Having an advanced facility in the nearby vicinity would certainly help in reducing the fatality rate but we need to aggressively work on preventing accidents in the first place.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “When an accident happens, there can be multiple organs involved. Therefore, it is extremely important to address accident cases immediately in the shortest possible time and under a multidisciplinary medical team which can offer optimum treatment.”

Dr Reddy added: “We need to overcome the bystander apathy which refrains us from offering help to victims when required and realise that time is the most crucial aspect when it comes to saving lives in accident cases.”

AIG Hospitals has tied up with four eminent city-based groups for imparting training to over 200 volunteers for a live-saving first-aid approach in case of accidents and other emergencies.

...
