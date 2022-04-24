Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 24 Apr 2022 Few deliveries at AP ...
Few deliveries at AP PHCs irk health director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:36 am IST
The director held a video conference with district medical and health officers, district immunisation officers and district malaria officers
Health and family welfare director called for taking up more awareness on the Arogya Asara scheme among the pregnant women to help them avail such a scheme. (Representational Image/ AP)
  Health and family welfare director called for taking up more awareness on the Arogya Asara scheme among the pregnant women to help them avail such a scheme. (Representational Image/ AP)

Vijayawada: Health and family welfare director J. Nivas expressed displeasure over a few deliveries being taken up in primary health centres (PHC) in the state.

The director held a video conference with district medical and health officers, district immunisation officers and district malaria officers here on Saturday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to take steps to improve the number of deliveries in PHCs as the state government was providing all requisite amenities for taking up such deliveries in addition to giving financial incentive to the tune of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 under Arogya Asara scheme. He called for taking up more awareness on the Arogya Asara scheme among the pregnant women to help them avail such a scheme.

The director instructed the health authorities to be prepared to implement Aadhaar based biometric attendance in PHCs by installing the requisite equipment and said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already issued directions with regard to taking up more number of deliveries in PHCs in addition to implementation of biometric attendance.

 

He said that for every PHC, Rs 25,000 and for every CHC, Rs one lakh were released and advised the authorities to use such funds to provide toilets in labour rooms and fixing generators. He laid stress that every PHC should have two medical officers.

The director instructed health authorities to take up door-to-door fever survey and complete it in the stipulated period in the state and also underlined the  importance to expedite generation of health IDs and fixed a target of generation of 20 health IDs to each ANM per day.

He also directed the DMHOs to take up regular field visits to keep tab on implementation of health programmes in the state.

 

...
Tags: primary health centres (phcs)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


