search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Everyday chemicals linked to brain disorders in children, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 24, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Medical review went on to add items such as cosmetics, furniture and plastics could be linked to brain development disorders in children.
This increase leads to widespread environmental chemical contaminations which pose real risks for child development and health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 This increase leads to widespread environmental chemical contaminations which pose real risks for child development and health. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now finds that increase in chemical production has led to 'widespread contamination' in products such as plastics and furniture which could pose 'real risks' for child development and health.

The medical review went on to add that everyday items such as cosmetics, furniture and plastics could be linked to brain development disorders in children.

 

According to the report published in Endocrine Connections, a number of common chemicals can interfere with thyroid hormone actions – which are essential for normal brain development of children – in pregnant women.

This increase leads to widespread environmental chemical contaminations which pose real risks for child development and health.

The review, by the French National Centre for Scientific Research at Paris-Sorbonne University, examined published evidence of chemicals, such as pesticides and those used in the manufacture of drugs, cosmetics, furniture and plastics, that can all interfere with thyroid hormones.

Speaking about it, professor Barbara Demeneix, from the university, said they have reviewed the documented exposures of pregnant women and children to mixtures of thyroid-hormone-disrupting chemicals and propose that the data sets provide a plausible link to the recent increased incidence of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

She added, “Many experts in the field consider that the current testing guidelines for thyroid-disrupting chemicals are not sufficiently sensitive, do not take into account recent findings and do not adequately consider risks to vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women.”

Tags: chemicals, contamination, plastics, furniture, child, brain development, health and well being


Related Stories

Cleaning house with harmful chemicals is worse than smoking 20 a day, experts warns
Chemicals in fast food wrappers and clothes may lead to weight gain: study
Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prolonged antibiotic use in women ups death risk: Study

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Died for his country: Brave cop swapped self for hostage in France terror attack

A state of emergency put in place just after the 2015 Paris attacks was lifted last October when Macron’s centrist government passed a new law boosting the powers of security forces. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
 

Watch: Man tries breaking fight between two bulls, here's what happens

The man can be seen crash-landing on the tar road, looking shocked and humiliated, before stepping back. (Youtube Screengrab/ SKS Rocks)
 

Virat Kohli may miss Afghanistan Test, to play County Cricket to prepare for England

It is learnt that the Indian captain Virat Kohli's sole focus is on the five Test series against England and he is ready to miss the one off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14 as he will be busy with his county stint. (Photo: PTI)
 

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

The combination was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Berlin eatery creates record of baking pizza with 100 varients of cheese

The Guinness World Records recognised the feat and was adjourned the "greatest variety of cheese on a pizza." (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Prolonged antibiotic use in women ups death risk: Study

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gut feelings really do stop you from making mistakes, says study

The nerve carries top-down messages from the brain to the body as well as bottom-up messages commonly described as “gut feelings” and it is these that prompt us to evaluate a situation or avoid it altogether.

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

The combination was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November. (Photo: Pixabay)

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

As our immune system has a tendency to weaken during seasonal transitions, staying away from certain foods can help us fit and disease-free, at least to a certain extent. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Tuberculosis Day: One in 10 Indian women affected by TB

Relatives braid the hair of an Indian woman suffering from tuberculosis, admitted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital at Ram Nagar in Varanasi, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a campaign to fast-track the India's response to tuberculosis, which is now the world's leading infectious killer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham