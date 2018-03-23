search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Paying school fees is waste of money, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
According to researchers, the type of school a child went to had little impact on their academic achievement.
According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked. (Photo: Pixabay)
 According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study now suggests that paying school fees is a waste of money because bright children will thrive anywhere.

Conducted by King’s College London, the study found that grammar schools and private schools created only a tiny increase in exam grades at GCSE level compared to state schools.

 

Researchers looked at performance at maths, science and English GCSEs by boys and girls in England and Walesand found that the type of school a child went to had little impact on their academic achievement – at least at GCSE level.

According to the researchers, part of the reason pupils who go to selective schools fare better is because the best pupils are hand-picked.

Once genes, social and economic background and other factors such as gender were taken into account, the difference was less than a tenth of a grade.

The findings, published in the journal npj Science of Learning, found GCSE students at private and grammar schools scored around a grade higher across English, maths and science, than their peers in non-selective schools.

But once factors that are involved in selection are taken into account – such as ability, previous academic achievement and socio-economic status – there was less than a tenth of a grade difference.

Co-author of the study, Professor Robert Plomin, said, “We are saying there is no value added from these selective schools. It’s just a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Lead author Emily Smith-Woolley said, ‘Our study suggests that for educational achievement there appears to be little added benefit from attending selective schools.”

Tags: school, students, school fee, king’s college london, grammar school, academic achievement


Related Stories

Praising children regularly can add to their well being: study
Childhood experiences can play a vital role in adulthood well being: study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma call off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Five apps that every women should have!

A smartphone is a key for women to have “me time” in today’s busy schedule.
 

Olive Ridley turtles come back to Versova beach after 20 years

Mr. Shah described the news as fantastic and a historic moment for Mumbai (Photo: AFP)
 

Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off

While Facebook has tried to address some of these problems, it’s not enough for some users.
 

Watch 'Thala' MS Dhoni hit it big in Chennai Super Kings nets ahead of IPL 2018

By reuniting with his team where he started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Dhoni will hope to lead the team to glory once again this time, as they chase for their third IPL trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Gorilla walks upright to avoid getting dirty hands at Philadelphia Zoo

Gorilla walks upwright to avoid getting dirty hands at Philadelphia Zoo (Photo: Philadelphia Zoo screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Indian rural women often late in seeking breast cancer care: Study

It's urgent to have a national breast cancer program in India, while at the local level, awareness needs to be raised about breast cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

One in ten Indian females affected by Tuberculosis related ailments

India is the second leading country to contribute to the related mortality rate. (Photo: Pixabay)

In a first, Indian surgeons perform minimally invasive procedure

A team of surgeons worked on a 53-year-old Somali patient, Mukhtar Hilowli, and performed a double hip replacement. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lack of understanding regarding obesity treatments: Study

More obesity education and training are needed among healthcare professionals. (Photo: Pixabay)

Unhealthy lifestyles giving rise to 2,500 cancer cases a week: Experts

Unhealthy lifestyles giving rise to 2,500 cancer cases a week. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham