search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

3 benefits of herbal tea you must know about

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2018, 8:13 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 8:17 am IST
With a little change in lifestyle and a cup of herbal tea every day, one can actually observe a difference in their body.
Anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water.
 Anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water.

New Delhi: Over the time, tea has proven to be one of the healthiest drinks in the world. With the right ingredients and methods, one can actually gain a lot of health benefits by drinking herbal tea.

With a little change in lifestyle and a cup of herbal tea every day, one can actually observe a difference in their body.

 

Razi Khan Director, Sales and Marketing, also the forager and blender of the teas at Typhoo Tea, broke the myth of herbal tea having actual tea leaves, by saying, "anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water. It contains carefully blended ingredients that provide functional benefits to the body and mind of the consumer".

Given the lifestyle of the urban people these days, herbal tea is a boon to mankind as it provides specific benefits - including digestion, detoxification, and weight-loss.

"Rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, it not only makes your body healthy but also helps in relaxing, recovery and refreshing your mind. If you're looking at gaining health benefits, then you should absolutely stay away from products that contain essential oils or flavors. It is very important to drink herbal tea that is 100 percent natural", Khan continued.

Here are some of the benefits that this miraculous drink provides us:

Detoxification: Herbal tea is 'THE' drink if you wish to detoxify your body. Given the number of festivals we celebrate in India and the fact that weddings, too, are no less than a festival, we do need to detoxify our body on a regular basis to enjoy and keep healthy, all at the same time!

Digestion: A cup of herbal tea after meals helps in digesting your food easily. Herbal tea rich in spearmint smoothen the digestive system and acts as an appetite suppressant, reducing the urge to overeat.

Weight-loss: No matter how slim a person is, they would always want to lose more weight. Herbal tea rich in functional ingredients like physillium husk, fennel, and lemongrass helps you to burn fats and also helps in boosting metabolism.

Apart from these major benefits, herbal tea also helps in purifying your skin, fight diabetes and cleansing your respiratory system. All you need to do is pick the tea with the right ingredients that would provide you with specific benefits.

Tags: herbal tea, health benefits of tea, health and well being, antioxidants, weight loss, detoxification, digestion


Related Stories

Bubble tea is a big hit with Mumbaikars
Legiyam to help fight indigestion
Freezing this nerve can help in weight loss, says study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astrum ET300 review: True wireless earbuds on an affordable budget

The Astrum ET300 Wireless Earbuds feature 8mm drivers with 32Ohms impedance. Astrum claims that each ear can spew out a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz and an audio output of 105dB.
 

Here’s why you should try wildevore diet for healthy living

Concerns about climate change, environmental stress and animal welfare mean that "what we eat is an ethical as well as a health issue." (Photo: Pexels)
 

3 benefits of herbal tea you must know about

Anything which can be brewed is tea, herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water.
 

Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz, in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)

Alarming study reveals flu, pneumonia increase risk of heart attack

Alarming study reveals flu, pneumonia increase risk of heart attack.(Photo: Pixabay)

Study finds anxiety may trigger smartphone addiction

Emotional stability is characterised by being stable and emotionally resilient. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers say certain bacteria promotes pancreatic cancer

Researchers say certain bacteria promotes pancreatic cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Study finds grilled, roasted meat may up high blood pressure risk

The disease underlies heart disease and causes the arteries to become narrowed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham