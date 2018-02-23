Doctors warn of dry eye syndrome, ahead of summer season

CHENNAI: With the upcoming seasonal transition more sunny days are expected in the city. People have already turned to air conditioners and coolers and have begum spending more time indoors. However, air-conditioners and coolers can lead to eye related problems such as irritation, burning sensation, sore eyes, watering and dryness. Medicos reason this to ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.

“People spend around 16 hours per day in an air-conditioned room, a regular way to safe guard ourselves from hot climatic conditions, which dries out eyes quickly. Every 4 in 10 people are affected by such air conditioning,” said Dr Soundari, Head Medical Services, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital. World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that the ‘Dry eye syndrome’ increases to 20 per cent from 10 per cent in summers with people spending more time in air-conditioned rooms or spaces without ventilation. Though there are a few natural and medical reasons also that can lead to ‘Dry eye syndrome’, but mainly it occurs due to the change in quality or quantity of the three layers of the tear.

“Low humidity chilled environments, cause evaporation from the aqueous layer. Without lubrication, the eyes are more vulnerable to inflammation and infection leading to worse situation. More than 75 percent of women who routinely use a computer at work in air conditioned places may suffer from such problems,” said Dr Soundari.

Ophthalmologists say that poor hygiene of air-conditioning facilities is among the main cause for proliferation of virus, bacteria and fungi. Under such conditions, the air becomes extremely dry and even for those with normal tear production may feel discomfort in the eyes.

“With high levels of air pollution in the city like Chennai, the risk increases manifold and people are more likely to be diagnosed with dry eye syndrome than the other towns with relatively little air pollution. The air-conditioners and coolers worsen the situation by drying the tear film that results in lack of balance in tear-flow system,” said V Ranjith, an ophthalmologist.“Therefore, direct air from air-conditioners and coolers should be avoided to prevent dry eye. Consumption of enough water and juices along with regular 7-8 hours of sleep can act as a preventive measure,” he adds. Preventive measures can be wearing sunglasses or protective eye wears, use of lubricating liquids prescribed by Ophthalmologists , limiting salt consumption, avoiding air-conditioned rooms and avoiding air blowing into your eyes.