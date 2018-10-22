search on deccanchronicle.com
Here's why coffee is good for your skin

Published Oct 22, 2018, 9:54 am IST
According to study, those who drink multiple servings of coffee, decrease odds of having the inflammatory skin disease by 20 per cent.
 Past research has long linked coffee with combating heart disease, cancer, dementia, diabetes and depression. (Photo: Pexels)

A new study now reveals that drinking four cups of coffee every day could dexrease a person’s risk of rosacea.

According to experts, those who drank multiple servings decreased their odds of having the inflammatory skin disease by 20 per cent compared to those who had once cup of coffee in a month.

 

The team, led by Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, believes the lowered risk is because coffee has anti-inflammatory properties and narrows blood vessels, which reduces redness.

Past research has long linked coffee with combating heart disease, cancer, dementia, diabetes and depression and the authors hope their findings offer further reassurance of java's protective effects.

Rosacea is a common chronic disease that causes the skin to appear red and flushed.

The symptom of Rosacea, that may flare up for months, is sometimes mistaken for acne, an allergic reaction, or another skin condition.

While dermatologists are still unsure what causes the condition, they theorise it could be an effect of abnormalities in blood vessels or even gut bacteria that triggers production of certain compounds that cause blood vessels to dilate.

There is no cure and current treatments work to control and reduce signs and symptoms.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, the NHS II investigates the risk factors for chronic diseases in women.

The researchers, who published their results in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology on Wednesday, found that those whose coffee intake was high fared the best.

Women who had four servings or more of coffee per day had the lowest risk for rosacea.

However, interestingly, decaffeinated coffee was not associated with a decreased risk.

