Mother's premature menopause affects daughter's fertility: Study

New Delhi: Mother's premature menopause can affect her daughter's fertility and is known as hereditary infertility.

Menopause is the time that marks the end of the menstrual cycle due to the natural depletion of ovarian oocytes from ageing.

The transition to menopause usually starts in 40's. But if it happens early, medically stated as premature menopause, it can lead to mood swings and irritability.

Most women have to also cope up with the additional physical and emotional concerns.

Dr. Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF Expert explained this and said "A mother's menopausal age holds vital clues to the daughter's fertility. Mothers who experience early menopause have daughters with compromised levels of the hormones needed for ovulation and egg reserve indication."

"Menopause seems accelerated in women whose mothers experienced early menopause or premature ovarian failure" added Dr. Anubha Singh.

Symptoms of premature menopause are often the same as those experienced by women undergoing natural menopause and may include, vaginal dryness, irregular periods, sleeplessness and crying spells.

"Women who delay motherhood till the late 30s often face infertility. Diminished or rapidly depleting egg reserve is one of the causes of infertility among young females. Young women are increasingly experiencing premature ovarian failure (POF), with the incidence of POF among women below 40 years of age at 1 percent," said another IVF Expert, Dr. Shobha Gupta.

Majorly, two tests are recommended to diagnose infertility, Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test and Antral Follicle count (AFC).

A woman's natural reproductive journey progresses through puberty, fertility, reduced fertility or sub-fertility, the transition towards menopause and, finally, menopause.