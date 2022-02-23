Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 22 Feb 2022 Multiple factors cau ...
Multiple factors cause sudden deaths in youngsters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:13 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Doctors say there are multiple cardiac diseases that can cause sudden death among youngsters and middle-aged persons
 Besides, self-medication, use of food supplements and dehydration after intense exercise could cause sudden death. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: The incidence of physically fit people and active people, including AP minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday and Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in October last, succumbing to cardiac arrest, has brought into focus the medical phenomenon of ’sudden death’.

Doctors say there are multiple cardiac diseases that can cause sudden death among youngsters and middle-aged persons — hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), septal hypertrophy, mitral valve prolapse (MVP), arrhythmic tendency, undiagnosed coronary artery disease.

 

Besides, self-medication, use of food supplements and dehydration after intense exercise could cause sudden death.

Cardiologists said that most such deaths are caused by arrhythmic ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia which refer to severely impacted heart rhythms. Acute coronary syndrome is caused by coronary spasm due to fatty deposits blocking the blood vessels supplying blood vessels to the heart muscles.

Doctors said those intending to embark on an intense exercise regime or going to a gym should get a proper cardiac check-up done to assess risk factors. Besides, experts say, people should obtain doctor’s opinion and undergo heart check-ups, tests like echocardiogram (ECG), treadmill test or 2D Doppler.

 

Well-known cardiac surgeon Dr C. Prabhakar Reddy said that people should be conscious after attaining 40 years of age, as there is a risk of developing heart problems especially those who smoke or consume alcohol as well as those consuming high-calorie carbohydrate diet with adequate exercise.

Those who have diabetes and hypertension are also said to be at risk. Excessive work pressure, stress and heart disease are other risk factors, Dr Prabhakar Reddy said

Those determined to be at high risk should have a CT angiogram once in every five years with doctors’ advice. Calcium levels should be tested to know if there are any blockages of blood vessels. Dr Prabhakar Reddy suggested that people, in consultation with their doctor, go for a lipid profile examinaton and tests for hypertension and diabetes at least once a year after the age of 35.

 

Dr Prabhakar Reddy said that syncopal attacks — those who are prone to faint due to a temporary drop in blood supply to the brain — and those with a family history of sudden death should be very careful.

Physical trainer S. Srinivas, who works in a gym, said that people were coming to exercise to look good for photo-shoots, when looking for a matrimonial alliance or important celebrations. Most of them stop going to the gym after the event. They should continue to exercise, Srinivas said.

He suggested that those heading to the gym must undergo a whole body checkup. They should always detail their family medical history of hereditary diseases to the doctor when they go for a  check-up

 

Noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy said going to the gym or even going for walks regularly, but one should give importance to psychological fitness to. He said that one should give time for mental fitness, meditation, social service activity and reading books to stay healthy.

