Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 21 Jun 2020 How cine celebrities ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

How cine celebrities marked International Day Of Yoga 2020: Pictures

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 5:51 pm IST
Film stars yoga poses world yoga day 2020 pictures from instagram
Bipasha Basu performs yoga asana on the occasion of International Day of yoga. (Pic courtesy: Bipasha Instagram)
 Bipasha Basu performs yoga asana on the occasion of International Day of yoga. (Pic courtesy: Bipasha Instagram)

June 21 is International Day of Yoga. The theme for World Yoga Day 2020 was yoga at Home and yoga with family because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion and explaining how we could tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with the help of yoga.

This was followed by several celebrities from the cine world. Here's a look at the videos and posters shared by film celebrities to mark Internation Yoga Day 2020.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

 
 
 
 

 

 

...
Tags: international day of yoga, international yoga day, world yoga day
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


