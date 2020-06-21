How cine celebrities marked International Day Of Yoga 2020: Pictures

Bipasha Basu performs yoga asana on the occasion of International Day of yoga. (Pic courtesy: Bipasha Instagram)

June 21 is International Day of Yoga. The theme for World Yoga Day 2020 was yoga at Home and yoga with family because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion and explaining how we could tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with the help of yoga.

This was followed by several celebrities from the cine world. Here's a look at the videos and posters shared by film celebrities to mark Internation Yoga Day 2020.