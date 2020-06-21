How cine celebrities marked International Day Of Yoga 2020: Pictures

June 21 is International Day of Yoga. The theme for World Yoga Day 2020 was yoga at Home and yoga with family because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion and explaining how we could tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with the help of yoga.
This was followed by several celebrities from the cine world. Here's a look at the videos and posters shared by film celebrities to mark Internation Yoga Day 2020.
Hey everyone, hope you’ll are enjoying the best Sunday that its also International Yoga Day! Here’s a little challenge to ‘activate’ your evening. Let’s see if you like it! - Click the play button and start the video - Take a screenshot - Whichever pose the screen stops at, you have to do that pose and challenge one friend of yours to do the same - Upload it, tagging me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga I cannot wait to see your pictures, keep them rolling in! @sarvesh_shashi #internationalyogaday #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #sarvayoga
Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome
TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ 🧘♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️
...