BA4 variant unlikely to trigger any wave: Experts

Director of Tata institute for genetics and society and former CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said BA4 was a sub-lineage of omicron and hence unlikely to trigger any wave. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Hyderabad: After India’s first case of the BA4 variant was detected in Hyderabad, experts say that this was similar to the BA2 variant and is unlikely to cause another wave here.

The BA4 variant, termed a sister lineage of BA1 and BA2 variants, was first detected in South Africa in January. Along with the BA5 variant, it was responsible for causing a wave in the country. BA4 has also been declared a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Kiran Madhala, HOD, critical care department, Nizamabad government hospital, said “BA2 caused the third wave in India. We have immunity against similar variants. Perhaps there may be a case here and there.”

Dr Madhala said different countries had different infection patterns, and usually the first dominant variant caused a wave. As to its potency, Dr Madhala said according to WHO BA4 was more transmissible than BA1 but did not cause hospitalisation.

Director of Tata institute for genetics and society and former CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said BA4 was a sub-lineage of omicron and hence unlikely to trigger any wave.

“We are well vaccinated and most people have been infected with omicron. We have a very strong immunity now. Hence, I don’t think there will be any wave in the current situation, unless a new variant emerges in India,” Mishra said.