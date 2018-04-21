search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Meditation may help ease anxiety and improve cardiovascular health

ANI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 8:03 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 8:07 am IST
Even a single hour of meditation appears to reduce anxiety and some of the markers for cardiovascular risk.
The exercise was designed to help train their mind to pivot from detailed attention to a more broad awareness. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The exercise was designed to help train their mind to pivot from detailed attention to a more broad awareness. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: Anxious? You may want to add meditation to your daily routine as according to a recent study, it can ease anxiety and improve cardiovascular health.

The Michigan Technological University study with 14 participants showed preliminary data that even a single session of meditation can have cardiovascular and psychological benefits for adults with mild to moderate anxiety.

 

The team found that 60 minutes after meditating the 14 study participants showed lower resting heart rates and reduction in aortic pulsatile load - the amount of change in blood pressure between diastole and systole of each heartbeat multiplied by heart rate. Additionally, shortly after meditating, and even one week later, the group reported anxiety levels were lower than pre-meditation levels.

"Even a single hour of meditation appears to reduce anxiety and some of the markers for cardiovascular risk," researcher John Durocher said.

During the 60-minute session, participants meditated for 20 minutes and then were instructed to do a 30-minute "body scan." They were asked to intensely focus on one part of their body at a time, beginning with their toes.

The exercise was designed to help train their mind to pivot from detailed attention to a more broad awareness. They ended the session with 10 minutes of self-guided meditation.

"The point of a body scan is that if you can focus on one single part of your body, just your big toe, it can make it much easier for you to deal with something stressful in your life. You can learn to focus on one part of it rather than stressing about everything else in your life," said researcher Hannah Marti, who designed the study.

The study will be presented at the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting.

Tags: meditate, anxiety, cardiovascular health, meditation, stress, health and well being, michigan technological university


Related Stories

Meditation helps improve attention span in older adults: Study
Mindfulness meditation helps reduce major depression, alleviate its symptoms: Study
Practice meditation to beat rising stress levels, says study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 tips to style a summer kurta

Grab your bright coloured kurta and pair it with a jazzy palazzo of different shade. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Losing spouse late in life linked to cognitive decline, says study

Widowhood has a deep negative impact on both mental and physical health. (Photo: Pixabay)

Art therapy could reduce anxiety in cancer patients

Art therapy could reduce anxiety in cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here's the secret to making that perfect cup of coffee

Here's the secret to making that perfect cup of coffee. (Photo: Pexels)

US health department bans goat yoga class in New York

Goat Yoga. (Photo: Facebook / FARRM)

Scientists develop birth control pills for men

Scientists develop birth control pills for men. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham