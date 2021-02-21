Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 21 Feb 2021 Pandemic has done wo ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Pandemic has done wonders for children, say psychologists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 21, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Before the lockdown, children as young as one year were forced to spend time in crèches or play schools, said a counsellor
Representational picture (File Image)
 Representational picture (File Image)

HYDERABAD: Children staying at home and not going to school in the past 11 months may not have been such a bad thing after all, psychologists say. They point out that while children not getting educated in schools could have caused concern among parents, the time kids spent at home because of Coronavirus pandemic has had some beneficial effects in terms of bonding within families, among other things.

Dr Mothukuri Ramchander, a counselling psychologist, observed: “Children have been able to enjoy their childhood in a better way. Before the lockdown, children as young as one year were forced to spend time in crèches or play schools. After that, they would go to a regular school, where the focus of parents will only be education that they want their children to pursue.”

 

Such a pursuit meant children straightaway preparing for their future, thereby losing their childhood, as they would have no time to really experience it. “Such academic pressures from early childhood are resulting in fragile minds among children, which we are already witnessing,” Dr Ramchander remarked.

But thanks to lockdown for quite some months, children have developed deeper bonds with their families, learnt how to be a part of a team, and developed ability to express care and concern for others. This is very different from children who instead develop selfish and self-centred tendencies, the psychologist observed.
Dr Sudhir Charles, consultant paediatrician, said the confinement of children to their homes had made them play, spend time outside and remain in the sun.

 

Increased outdoor activity and exposure to sun has even helped them develop better immunity, apart from making them physically stronger.

Meghala and Aarshita (names changed) have been having best of time playing with friends in their colony. The past few months have been like a retreat for them. They said they now get more time to sleep, there is no need to wake up early, or rush to school.

Shazia Hussain, whose two daughters are school students, said: “These 11 months gave us some quality time. I got to spend a lot of time with my daughters. Even my husband is working from home. Initially, there was a lot of phobia about the new virus. But overall, it has been a pleasant time.”

 

Bharathi Vaidyula and her husband, residents of Vanastalipuram, are very happy about spending more time with their grandson. “He had always been busy with school or tuition. But now, we have been spending a lot of time with him. It is great to see him playing with neighbouring kids,” Bharathi remarked.

...
Tags: coronavirus, coronanvirus lockdown, covid lockdown, child psychologist
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

The masks printed by fashion designer Udaya Bhaskar on his fabric printing machine

Designer masks are the in-thing

Dr Sudipta Sarangi's 'The Economics of Small Things' (Twitter@PenguinIndia)

Clever treatise marries economics, storytelling

Jaipur Literary Festival (Image: Twitter@GauravS36197247)

The Diggi dialogues: Conversations from JLF 2021, largest literary show on earth

Advocate Manasi Chaudhari, Founder and CEO, Pink Legal

Re-establishing the relevance of #MeToo



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Cancer fatigue is more challenging than cancer

Cancers like leukemia, colorectal cancers and lung cancer are found to affect breathing. — Pixabay

Mums who live the Spartan way

Pinky Ranjeet

'Clinical trials indicate India's vaccines will be effective against COVID variants'

The official said the third clinical trial of Covaxin BB152 had been completed as all the 25,800 volunteers involved in the exercise had been administered both the doses. (AFP file)

The run machine

Soma Jagan Mohan Reddy

The healing touch

Picture used for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham