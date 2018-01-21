search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New study reveals supplements that could help women run faster

ANI
Published Jan 21, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 9:53 am IST
A small study of young women compared the performance of those who took the supplement with a control group that took a placebo.
New study reveals supplements that could help women run faster. (Photo: Pexels)
 New study reveals supplements that could help women run faster. (Photo: Pexels)

Washington: A study has recently found that women who take supplements, especially prepared blend of minerals and nutrients, for a month can significantly help them run faster.

The women who took the supplement also saw three-mile run times drop by almost a minute. They also found that the group saw their 3-mile run time drop from 26.5 minutes on average to 25.6 minutes.

 

Lead author Robert DiSilvestro from Ohio State University in Columbus, U.S. said, "We know that young women, in particular, often have micro-deficiencies in nutrients and that those nutrients play a role in how cells work during exercise".

"They tend to eat less meat than men and menstruation also plays an important role in mineral loss," he added.

The minerals in the study included forms of iron, copper and zinc along with two other nutrients - carnitine (derived from an amino acid) and phosphatidylserine (made up of fatty acids and amino acids.)

The small study of young women compared the performance of those who took the supplement with a control group that took a placebo.

Initially, the team analysed 28 women and half of whom took the supplement.

The participants were recreational athletes between 18 to 30 years old, who had regularly done aerobic exercise at least two to three hours a week for six months. They also had to be runners.

Those who took the supplement combo were asked to sprinkle it into a beverage of their choice twice a day.

Stationary bike distance covered in 25 minutes increased to an average of 6.5 miles, compared to 6 miles at the start of the study.

Steps in the step test increased to almost 44 from about 40. All of the changes were statistically significant and were not seen in the placebo group.

They compared the women's athletic performance at the start of the study to performance at the end of a 30-day study period.

The second follow-up experiment examined 36 women and found a 41-second average decrease in run times.

"The run-time drops in people at this stage of life were pretty large when they took the supplement. And in the placebo group, we saw little change," DiSilvestro said.

The research appeared in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

Tags: supplements, women's health, health, running, nutrition


Related Stories

Here's why running may not prevent heart disease
Running improves brain health in just 1 week, new study finds
Running could help you quit smoking, study claims


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
 

Ghost for sale: 4 attempt to sell 'genie in a bottle' in WB, arrested

A Baguiati resident, Tapas Roy Choudhury, received a call from a friend informing him that a ghost, which would do anything for him and turn all his wishes into reality, was available for sale, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Experts claim gluten-free food may not be as healthy as believed

Experts claims gluten-free food may not be as healthy as believed. (Photo: Pexels)

Scientists develop new treatment that could reduce asthma severity in kids

Scientists develop new treatment that could reduce asthma severity in kids. (Photo: Pixabay)

Beauty products could contribute tor pregnancy complications

Beauty products could contribute tor pegnancy complications. (Photo: Pexels)

Scientists discover eczema therapy that reduces asthma severity in children

House dust mites are known culprits in the development of both AD and asthma, as exposure to the mites induces inflammation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers reveal the secret to changing your life

What matters most is what we think about our willpower. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham