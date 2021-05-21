Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 20 May 2021 Paediatricians sound ...
Paediatricians sound alert about Covid among children

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 21, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Paediatricians point out that variant of the virus during the second wave has been affecting children
A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. A high number of children and adolescents are contracting the novel coronavirus in the second wave (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: With weather fluctuating, paediatricians have asked parents to be careful about their children in case they show symptoms like fever, cough or vomiting, for they could have contracted the Coronavirus. They point out that variant of the virus during the second wave has been affecting children.

Experts have also cautioned about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) that is affecting children recovering from Covid-19 or whose family member had been infected by the virus. Childcare specialists have recommended vitamin D tablets for children who have been barred from playing outside and cannot be in sunlight. They should be exposed to indoor-fitness activities, such as stretching exercises and yoga. Further, all children must be kept well-hydrated.

 

Paediatrician Dr Shivaranjani Santosh disclosed that most children get only a mild form of Coronavirus. They may have fever for a maximum of five days, sore throat, some cough and cold; and mild diarrhoea and vomiting. Some of the children may have moderate disease with fast breathing and/or oxygen level being 90–94 percent. These children need to be hospitalised.

Dr Shivaranjani said newborn babies can also get Covid like the older kids. But the percentage of babies getting severe disease is more than that in older kids. Such babies would feed poorly and remain dull. The doctor, however, maintained severe disease affects only 1–2 per cent of children.

 

Dr Sudheer Charles, a paediatrician, said, “Don’t let children venture outside during this time as weather is fluctuating. Make sure houses are totally ventilated. Provide children a healthy and timely diet, apart from keeping them engaged and happy.”

Dr Suchitra Dontamala, associate professor of paediatrics and neonatology, Gandhi Hospital, said, “Limitations due to lockdown must be countered by encouraging physical activity. The time of children playing with gadgets should be reduced. They must be given vitamin D supplements.” She wanted children to be given liquids like water, fresh fruit juices and coconut water. Otherwise, dehydration could raise their body temperature. Overeating among them should be to be avoided and it should be ensured that they sleep well.

 

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) can surface within four weeks after kids have recovered from Covid-19. During the four weeks, they may get fever lasting more than 24 hours. It could be associated with rashes over the body, red eyes, red inner mouth, especially the tongue; severe stomach pain with vomiting, diarrhoea, severe dullness, cold and seizures. Children can also acquire MIS-C from persons with suspected or proven Coronavirus infection.

There is absolutely no proof that multivitamins help in treating Coronavirus. Prolonged use and high doses of multivitamins can harm the child. It is better to give dosage as per a paediatrician’s advice.

 

Some children may appear to have recovered from Covid within five days, but slight fever would continue to persist. In such cases, a paediatrician should be consulted.

Eight glasses of water a day is must for children.

