search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Link between bodyweight and cancer discovered in new study

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Study highlighted relationship between obesity and risk of 13 types of cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer and liver cancer.
Researchers noted that by 2030, 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths are expected to occur around the world.
 Researchers noted that by 2030, 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths are expected to occur around the world.

Washington DC: Excess body weight or obesity is responsible for 3.9 per cent of cancer globally, a new study has found.

The study, published in the journal Cancer, highlighted a relationship between obesity and the risk of 13 types of cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer and liver cancer, and a probable relationship with three others, including prostate cancer.

 

"In particular, not many people are aware of the link of overweight/obesity to cancer risk," said Hyuna Sung, a participant researcher of the study.

The researchers noted that by 2030, 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths are expected to occur around the world.

The study looked at cancer and excess body weight on the basis of gender. The total number of cases for women was nearly double that of men, with breast cancer being one of the largest contributors. For men, liver cancer was one of the highest contributors.

Researchers, during the study, used publicly available or already published parameters and estimates to show regional and global trends of obesity and overweight for the past four decades. During that period, the prevalence of excess body weight rose from 21 per cent in men and 24 per cent in women to approximately 40 per cent in both sexes in all regions of the world.

"The simultaneous rise in excess body weight in almost all countries is thought to be driven largely by changes in the global food system, which promotes energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods, alongside reduced opportunities for physical activity," Sung said.

...
Tags: cancer, bodyweight, obesity, postmenopausal breast cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, health and well being, cancer case


Related Stories

Mum-of-one, cancer survivor hangs herself after wrongly believing it had returned
Breast cancer survivors may have lingering mental health effects
Here's why women reject preventive drugs for breast cancer


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dolphins love watching television too, finds study

Study found that the dolphins didn't really mind what was on the TV, but certain dolphins showed more interest in the pictures than others. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Here are tips for weight management before party season

You got your old body because you followed the old ways of maintaining it. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hazelnuts may be the key to disease prevention, says study

Results showed increased blood concentrations of magnesium and elevated urinary levels of a breakdown product of alpha-tocopherol, commonly known as vitamin E. (Photo: Pixabay)

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)

China confirms new African swine fever cases in Sichuan, Heilongjiang

Another case was confirmed in a district of the city of Jixi in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang where 24 pigs died on a farm of 84 pigs. (Photo: AP)

Study finds chronic fatigue clues in overactive immune response

Sufferers are often bed-bound and unable to carry out basic daily activities like washing and feeding themselves. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham