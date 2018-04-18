search on deccanchronicle.com
Intermittent fasting may help lose weight, says study

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 8:02 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 8:02 am IST
There are several kinds of intermittent fasting prevalent among diet conscious people.
Skipping out on eating might translate to weight loss and improved metabolic health. (Photo: Pixabay)
New York: Turns out that all kinds of intermittent fasting are physically and mentally harmless.

As per the recent studies, the intermittent fasting could help in weight loss. Further skipping out on eating might translate to weight loss and improved metabolic health.

 

According to reports, there are several kinds of intermittent fasting that are prevalent among the diet conscious people which have varied good and bad impacts on the human body.

Alternate Day Fasting

In this people consume calories on one day and fast on the other day.

Modified Fasting Regime

This involves intake calorie-restrictive diet on particular days.

Time Restrictive Fasting

Here a person fasts for 12 to 21 hours per day, and only consumes food in the time between.

Religious fasting

This is generally observed among the Indians and the Muslims and is believed to be a good way to maintain body weight but one must substitute the food intake with fluids.

Skipping day's first meal.

