Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 17 Sep 2019 World Patient Safety ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

World Patient Safety Day: Marking global health priority

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARPITA HALDER
Published Sep 17, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 11:06 am IST
WHO to commemorate World Patient Safety Day annually every year on 17th September.
This focus on infection prevention is reflected in year on year drop in infection rates. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 This focus on infection prevention is reflected in year on year drop in infection rates. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Primum non-Nocere, the first principle of healthcare is to not harm. Patient safety involves preventing any harm to a patient during the process of investigation, diagnosis and treatment in a health care setup.

Infection prevention and control (IPC) occupies a unique position in the field of patient safety since it is universally relevant to health care workers, patients and their relatives at every health-care encounter.

 

IPC for patient safety consists of simple procedures and protocols to be followed in health care set up such as following the five moments of Hand Hygiene as advised by World Health Organisation, wearing personal protective equipment such as cap, mask, gloves, goggles, apron as and when required, isolation precautions to be followed for patients with communicable diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, proper segregation of biomedical waste as per Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Antimicrobial Stewardship to control antibiotic resistance of bacteria.

Jaslok Hospital has a dedicated and motivated team to ensure stringent procedure and check for preventing hospital-acquired infections. Patients who are on devices such as a ventilator, urinary catheter, central venous catheter are specially monitored as they are at an increased risk of infection.

Patients and visitors play an important role in supporting us to prevent the spread of infection, so it is imperative to involve them and also train and create awareness among patients and their relatives about the importance of hand hygiene and infection prevention.

Learning with fun is encouraged by conducting Infection Prevention Mela which is organised by hospital staff across all categories and attended by staff, patients and relatives, and people from across the city. This motivates staff to follow all measures appropriately and raises awareness about this important issue.

The single most important way of preventing the spread of healthcare-associated infection is by good hand hygiene. To make our hospital staff more compliant on hand hygiene we follow some innovative methods and positive reinforcement like reminding those who do not follow hand hygiene by distributing chocolates, and those following hand hygienes are motivated by giving badges as appreciation. With this, our hand hygiene compliance rate has improved to a great extent. This focus on infection prevention is reflected in year on year drop in infection rates.

...
Tags: world health organisation, infection, patient safety


Latest From Lifestyle

L-R: Sumit and Shivansh (Photo: File)

ShopValley founded by Shivansh Sharma and Sumit Rajput has the Youth Hooked

Sevgi Eren

Sevgi Eren talks about how she became a top jewellery and lifestyle influencer

Christopher Ferry

Social activism to Bollywood - Its Producer Christopher Ferry for you!

Ahmet Oytun Cakir

Ahmet Oytun Cakir talks about his blog ‘Harleybaba’ and his upcoming website



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
 

The 45 EV Concept previews Hyundai’s self-driving electric cars of future

The 45 Concept follows Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Tata Hexa, Harrier, Tigor & more

To ease out the process of finance, Tata has tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road finance and EMI packages on its offerings.
 

Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick is filled with a lot of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Anaemia can lead to cause of dengue

Cells in a mosquito's gut take up iron in the blood and use it to produce reactive oxygen. (Photo: ANI)

Sleep disruption known to have harmful effect on metabolism

The researchers also wondered whether giving more recovery time would change the magnitude of recovery they observed. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

The enemy within

Since the women affected are mostly young in their childbearing years, a time when they are traditionally most healthy, getting a diagnosis can prove to be extremely difficult.

Improve your decision-making with this simple method

Figure out what's troubling you to take better decisions. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Have trouble sleeping? Try these hacks for insomnia

Make sure your environment is conducive to sleep. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham