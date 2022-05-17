Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 17 May 2022 Post-Covid: Rise in ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Post-Covid: Rise in high BP cases among youths

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 17, 2022, 2:35 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 2:35 am IST
Latest findings reveal that 31.4 per cent of males and 26.1 per cent females in Telangana suffer from hypertension
The condition, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, involves blood beating against the artery walls at a pressure that is higher than usual. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 The condition, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, involves blood beating against the artery walls at a pressure that is higher than usual. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

HYDERABAD: On the eve of World Hypertension Day on May 17, doctors say they have seen a substantial rise in hypertension cases since Covid, especially among younger people, as working from home has led to a rise in sedentary lifestyles.

The condition, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, involves blood beating against the artery walls at a pressure that is higher than usual.

 

Consultant cardiologist at KIMS Hospital Dr Sadiq Azam said that post-Covid, the hospital was now receiving up to four young hypertension patients every month, in contrast to just one every two to three
months earlier.

“We are noticing a substantial number of people in their early 30s suffering from hypertension without any secondary cause. This trend has increased after Covid because many of them stayed at home, put on weight, did not exercise, ate junk given the easy access to food delivery platforms,” Dr Azam said.

He added that the condition was also being seen in people with obstructive sleep apnea, a sleep disorder in which the patient’s breathing becomes irregular while sleeping.

 

Obese people are more at risk. It could lead to hypertension.

Consultant physician at Yashoda Hospitals Dr K. Seshi Kiran said that the actual figures of hypertension could be 10-15 per cent more than those projected.

The latest findings of National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) – 5
reveal that 31.4 per cent of males and 26.1 per cent females in Telangana suffer from this health hazard.

Dr Kiran said that while hypertension was found to be one of the common comorbidities associated with Covid and almost 35 per cent of patients with Covid were found to have hypertension, no direct
increase in hypertension had been found after Covid.

 

...
Tags: hypertension, post covid ailments
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

The prevalence of anaemia in women, at 57.6 per cent, is the second highest in the south after AP (58.8 per cent). The percentage of women whose body mass index (BMI) is lower than 17, and are hence classified as moderately or severely thin, is 8.7 per cent, again the highest among southern states. — Representational image/istockphoto

TS women and children found wanting in nutrition levels

Marie Darrieussecq

‘I’m afraid of dying before I complete the books I have in my mind’

Dr. Aishwarya Selvaraj

Summer skincare

Reality TV star Kim Kardarshian’s recent Met Gala appearance is the latest trigger for the debate. (Twitter)

The waist of the matter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Autistic children need better care: Experts

Paediatricians in Hyderabad warn that the number of autism affected children is silently growing in India. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Coping with mental health in times of global warming

While the consequences of climate change on health have been researched over the years and widely accepted, its impact on mental health is not yet well-established or studied adequately — but the situation is changing. (By Arrangement)

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

'Keeping awake' habit high in Hyderabad

Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. (Representational image)

Indoor heatstroke as dangerous as sunstroke

Heatstroke can happen immediately or after a few hours or a day or two from exposure to the heat or sun. (Photo: Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->