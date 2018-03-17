search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media) ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Self-employed people are happier workers, says study

ANI
Published Mar 17, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
According to a new survey, self-employed people are happier and more engaged with their jobs than those working in any other profession.
Professional workers who are self-employed really value the autonomy they have.
 Professional workers who are self-employed really value the autonomy they have.

London: In the age of entrepreneurship and freelancing, the tradition of self employment has relatively risen in the past few years.

According to a new survey, self-employed people are happier and more engaged with their jobs than those working in any other profession, quoted The Independent.

 

After studying data from 5,000 workers, a team of British researchers concluded that those who were self-employed in a variety of sectors were also more successful in their careers and felt more satisfied with their professional contributions.

They also reported greater opportunities for innovation.

Author professor Peter Warr, of the University of Sheffield said, "Professional workers who are self-employed really value the autonomy they have. They have the freedom to innovate, express their own views, have influence beyond their own role and compete with other companies and people."

Co-author professor Ilke Inceoglu from the University of Exeter explained that self-employed workers typically experience more career satisfaction because they feel that any rewards they experience are almost entirely down to their own individual efforts.

"Measuring how engaged people are in their work is therefore a really useful way to gauge their wellbeing and shows we must move beyond just looking at job satisfaction" she said.

The study was published in the journal Work, Employment and Society.

Tags: self-employed, happiness, business, worker, health and well being, psychology


Related Stories

Facebook use promotes happiness in autistic adults: Study
Pursuit of happiness makes you unhappy: Study
Even happiness comes at a price: Study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Experimental obesity drug may prevent kidney stones, says study

The research was presented at the European Association of Urology Conference in Copenhagen.

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)

Maharashtra to ban plastic from March 18, says environment minister

He said that those violating the ban would be fined Rs 25,000 and could also face a three-year jail term.

Women who ride bicycles have better sex lives, says study

The new research should help to quell fears instilled in female cyclists after several small studies suggested a link between cycling and sexual and urinary dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham