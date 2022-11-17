  
Telangana: Mercury falls sharply as winter sets in

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Nov 17, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Over the past 24 hours, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad recorded the coldest temperature of 11.9° Celsius (Photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: Winter is here, albeit suddenly, as mercury levels recorded a sharp decline over the past 24 hours across the state. Evenings started to get colder and biting winds late night and early morning led to harsh weather conditions, with the MeT issuing alerts for several districts for the next five days.

Over the past 24 hours, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad recorded the coldest temperature of 11.9° Celsius, while Ramalakshmanpalle in Kamareddy district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4° Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

IMD officials said that the minimum temperature fell by 5.5° Celsius in Medak, which recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3° Celsius. In other places, the mercury level fell by 3.4 to 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Over the next five days, Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Siddipet have been put on orange alert, with the temperature expected to remain in the 5-10° Celsius range.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, was put on a yellow alert, with the temperature expected to remain in the 11-15° Celsius range. Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Peddapalle, Rangareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla and Yadadri Bhuvangiri were also put on yellow alert.

Across the state, the minimum temperature is expected to be in the average zone of 13-16° Celsius and the maximum temperature, in the 31-34° Celsius range.

Hyderabad is predicted to have a minimum temperature of 13.7° Celsius over the next two days and then rise slightly, to 14-16° Celsius, thereafter.

Areas of Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Ramchadrapuram, Patancheruvu, Hayathnagar, Chandanagar, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar and Gajularamaram in the city are under yellow alert and expected to experience lower temperatures than other areas.

Mornings are expected to be misty or hazy, but the skies are expected to clear up as the day progresses.

Do's and Don'ts for Winter season:

Dos:

Use moisturiser to fight dry skin

Wear warm clothes and stay indoors when possible

Wash hands regularly to avoid flu, allergies

Drink plenty of water to avoid winter dehydration

Eat vitamin-rich foods

Exercise regularly 

Don'ts

Don't ignore symptoms of shivering and cold. Consult a doctor

Avoid cold items, such as soft drinks, ice-cream

Do not drink alcohol, as it reduces body temperature

Don't skip eight hours of night sleep, to boost immune system

Avoid junk food

The elderly and children should avoid cold places

