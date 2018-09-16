search on deccanchronicle.com
Testosterone replacement therapy could slow the progression of COPD

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
Washington: According to a study, testosterone replacement therapy may slow the progression of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. It is predicted by the World Health Organisation to be the third-leading cause of illness and death internationally by 2030. Low testosterone is common in men with COPD and may worsen their condition. Men with COPD have shortness of breath and often take steroid-based medications for an extended time, both of which increase their risk of low testosterone.

 

"Previous studies have suggested that testosterone replacement therapy may have a positive effect on lung function in men with COPD," said Jacques Baillargeon of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

The goal of the study was to find out whether testosterone replacement therapy reduced the risk of respiratory hospitalisations in middle-aged and older men with COPD.

"We found that testosterone users had a greater decrease in respiratory hospitalisations compared with non-users. Specifically, middle-aged testosterone replacement therapy users had a 4.2 percent greater decrease in respiratory hospitalizations compared with non-users and older testosterone replacement therapy users had a 9.1 percent greater decrease in respiratory hospitalizations compared with non-users," said Baillargeon.

"The findings suggest that testosterone replacement therapy may slow the progression of disease in men with COPD," he added.

The study appears in the journal Chronic Respiratory Disease.

