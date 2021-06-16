Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 16 Jun 2021 Twisted facts on soc ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Twisted facts on social media, no newborn calf serum in product: Centre on Covaxin

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2021, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 3:39 pm IST
Newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation and growth of vero cells
No calf serum is used in the formulation of the final vaccine, according to the statement. (Photo: PTI/File)
 No calf serum is used in the formulation of the final vaccine, according to the statement. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Facts have been "twisted and misrepresented" in some social media posts which suggested that indigenously developed Covaxin contains newborn calf serum, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation and growth of vero cells. Serum from bovine and other animal are standard enrichment ingredient used globally for vero cell growth, it said.

 

Vero cells are used to establish cell lines which help in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in developing vaccines against polio, rabies, and influenza.

After growth, the vero cells are washed in water and with chemicals, also technically known as buffer, multiple times to make them free from newborn calf serum. The vero cells are then infected with coronavirus for viral growth, the health ministry said.

The vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth. Thereafter, the grown virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified, it said.

 

The killed or inactivated virus is then used to make the final vaccine. No calf serum is used in the formulation of the final vaccine, according to the statement.

"Hence, the final vaccine (Covaxin) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product."

...
Tags: covaxin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Lifestyle

The team infected lab-grown human airway tissue with the virus and found that for the first three days, viral load in the tissue doubled about every six hours. (Representational image: AFP)

Exposure to common cold virus may protect from COVID-19: Study

Chicken nugget from McDonald's sold for 72 lakhs. (eBay)

Chicken nugget shaped like a video game character gets sold for 72 lakhs

Researchers at Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh, UK, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered better protection against the Delta variant compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive. (AFP)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant: Lancet study

At present, a pilot solar street lamp project is being taken up under the Smart City Mission in Pandurangapuram and surrounding areas. — Representational image/DC

Vizag could be first to get 10,000 solar streetlights in country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Exposure to common cold virus may protect from COVID-19: Study

The team infected lab-grown human airway tissue with the virus and found that for the first three days, viral load in the tissue doubled about every six hours. (Representational image: AFP)

Online classes affect students’ mental health: Experts

They find it hard to concentrate on studies as the houses are in a mess with offices, kitchen and house works all going on at the same time. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you've had coronavirus

Importantly, these marks don't appear to be anything to worry about, as patients are otherwise asymptomatic  although it is unclear how long they stay for. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)

Prior infection cuts COVID-19 infection risk for up to 10 months: Lancet study

Based on the antibody test results, out of the 634 people who had been previously infected, reinfections occurred in only four residents and 10 members of staff. (Representational image: PTI)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant: Lancet study

Researchers at Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh, UK, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered better protection against the Delta variant compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham