Here are 48 signs you are getting old

Published Apr 16, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 11:15 am IST
From forgetting people's names to feeling stiff, here are top signs of getting old.
Researchers named 41 as the age adults typically start exhibiting these signs, with 57 the point at which people consider themselves to be ‘officially old’.
A new study now says that forgetting people’s names, groaning when you bend down and falling asleep in front of the TV are among the signs you’re getting old.

A recent poll also found that needing an afternoon nap, finding it tricky to sit cross-legged and choosing comfort over style are indicators that age is catching up.

 

Other signs include complaining more often, declaring you’re ‘gasping’ for a cup of tea and feeling flattered when you get asked for ID when visiting a bar also made the list.

The study, commissioned by Future You to highlight the benefits of Turmeric+ tablets, also found feeling stiff and talking about your joints a lot featured in the top fifty signs you’re growing old.

Speaking about it, a spokesman said that its fascinating to see nearly half the nation considers joint pain and stiffness a sign of growing age.

While waving goodbye to their youth, 47 per cent said losing their memory is their biggest worry about getting old, with 29 per cent concerned about the impact ageing will have on their fitness.

On the other hand, more than one third are fretting about becoming lonely as they get older and one in five are agonising over whether they will retain their looks with age.

The top 50 signs include:

  • Forgetting people's names
  • Losing hair
  • Feeling stiff
  • Talking a lot about your joints/ailments
  • Groaning when you bend down
  • Not knowing any songs in the top ten
  • Misplacing your glasses/ bag/ car keys etc
  • Getting more hairy - ears, eyebrows, nose, face etc.
  • Avoid lifting heavy things due to back concerns
  • Saying 'in my day'
  • Finding it tricky to sit cross-legged on the floor
  • Hating noisy pubs
  • Choosing clothes and shoes for comfort rather than style
  • Falling asleep in front of the TV every night
  • Thinking policemen/teachers/doctors look really young
  • Falling ill more often
  • Saying "it wasn't like that when I was young"
  • Complaining about more things
  • Needing an afternoon nap
  • Feeling tired the moment you wake up
  • Struggling to use technology
  • Finding you have no idea what 'young people' are talking about
  • Having colleagues who are so young they don't know what a cassette tape is
  • Losing touch with everyday technology such as tablets and TVs
  • Complaining about the rubbish on television these days
  • Spending time comparing illnesses and injuries with friends
  • Your friends are all ill more often
  • Not knowing or remembering the name of any modern bands
  • You consider going on a 'no children' cruise for a holiday
  • You know your alcohol limit
  • Struggling to think of anything worse than going to a music festival
  • Never going out without your coat
  • Putting everyday items in the wrong place
  • You start driving very slowly
  • You struggle to lose weight easily
  • Buying a smart phone but having no idea how to do anything other than make phone calls on it
  • You say ‘I’m gasping for a cup of tea’
  • Spending more money on face creams / anti-ageing products
  • Falling asleep after one glass of wine
  • Feeling you have the right to tell people exactly what you are thinking, even if it isn't polite
  • You like getting asked for ID
  • Paying by cash or cheque rather than using your card
  • Preferring a night in with a board game than a night on the town
  • Being told off for politically incorrect opinions
  • Your ears are getting bigger
  • Preferring a Sunday walk to a lie in
  • You think, 'maybe I'll drive instead of drink'
  • Drinking sherry

