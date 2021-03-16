Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 16 Mar 2021 High levels of stres ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

High levels of stress, weight gain among people trying to cope with COVID situation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Mar 16, 2021, 7:59 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 8:23 am IST
Among those who suffered from Covid-19, it was found that 20 pc patients continued having depression even after 90 days of contracting virus
Mental health experts opine that the long-term impact will be seen from children to senior citizens. — Representational image
 Mental health experts opine that the long-term impact will be seen from children to senior citizens. — Representational image

Hyderabad: Weight gain, increase in stress levels and a feeling of helplessness are noticed among people trying to cope with the pandemic situation during the Covid times, mental health specialists say, quoting a nationwide study.

A high incidence of stress has been noted in some 50 to 75 per cent of the people. More than 5,000 individuals were included in the study. They said they were fed up with the present restrictions on public life and wanted to return at the earliest to the pre-Covid 19, normal times.

 

Higher stress levels were noted in the working-age population bound within their homes. Many have complained of an inability to continue working from home.

Those who carried out field work in the past could not sit back quietly and operate from home. Their productivity levels have declined. They said they were stressed. It was difficult for them to meet the targets and their jobs were at stake.

Some 60 per cent of them said they were indulging in “stress eating” or more of eating to reduce mental stress. As a result, they gained more weight and there were also increases in blood pressure and diabetes among those above age 45.

 

Dr Minhaj Zafar Nasirabadi, convener of media and mental health at Indian Psychiatric Society explains, “Covid-19 conditions aggravated the situations of those who suffered from depression and anxiety. It became a trigger leading to multiple panic attacks.”

Among those who suffered from Covid-19, it was found that 20 per cent of the patients continued having depression even after 90 days of contracting the virus. “The post-Covid-19 effect on the brain led to severe fatigue and this has led to a long-term Covid-19 impact on the brain. Some cases are reported even after six to eight months of cure, with stressors of panic attacks and depression.”

 

Impact on the near and dear ones was also high. They were found to suffer from sleep problems, fatigue and anxiety. The psychological impact will roll out in different ways, predicted mental health specialists “as the on-going pandemic is making adaptability a challenge”.

Dr I. Bharat Kumar Reddy, senior consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, says, “Many of them have gone into a condition of helplessness. This is also one of the reasons for not following safety protocols of masks and social distancing. People are fed up and they want to escape from the situation by believing that all is normal again. The urge is to get back to normalcy due to which they are unwilling to opt for medical aid even if they have symptoms of any other disease. Many are unwilling to opt for medical assistance of any kind due to this condition. The fallout on mental health will be noted for a long time.”

 

Mental health experts opine that the long-term impact will be seen from children to senior citizens and its complete adverse effect will be known only after a few years.

...
Tags: pandemic causing stress among many, restrictions on public life causing stress, working from home leading stress, jobs at stake pandemic, covid leading to depression, pandemic sleeping problems, pandemic long-term effect
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Artwork by artist Chitra Ganesh

Myriad tales of laughter

Masaba Gupta

Beauty is not skin-related

Shweta Taneja

The Eureka Moment

Codenamed ‘Operation X’, the untold story of India’s covert naval war in East Pakistan in 1971was put together in a book with the same title by Captain M.N.R. Samant, one of IN’s hardcore professionals and Sandeep Unnithan, the journalist son of a naval officer, and it turned out to read like an unputdownable thriller.

Book Review | Navy’s 1971 covert exploits make for breathless readin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Covid-19 can lead to mental health problems; 'treat patient as a whole'

Depression, chronic stress, anxiety, anger, pessimism, and dissatisfaction about one's life are all associated with potentially harmful biological responses. — AP

Pandemic has done wonders for children, say psychologists

Representational picture (File Image)

The healing touch

Picture used for representational purpose only

Cycle of achievement

Niket Dalal, the 39-year-old psychology major from Aurangabad created history on January 23 by completing the race with the assistance of his sighted companion, Arham Shaikh

Nutrition experts help you meet your weight loss and health resolutions for 2021

‘We are what we eat’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham