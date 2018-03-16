search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

World Sleep Day: Expert tips to help you doze off faster

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster.
Spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster. (Photo: Pixabay)

Experts have come up with a trick to do before bed to ultimately help you doze off faster.

The conundrum of being shatteringly tired before bed, yet not able to sleep off, is not unheard of.

 

Now it has been revealed that it is incredibly simple to doze off, as soon as your head hit the pillow - all you need to do is, write a very specific to-do list.

Yes, it seems unbelievable but a study has explained that writing down the tasks you need to do the next day will help calm your brain and make you relax.

The study stated that one of the main reasons people lie awake at night is because they worry about things they need to perform the next day.

"We live in a 24/7 culture in which our to-do lists seem to be constantly growing and causing us to worry about unfinished tasks at bedtime," said lead study author Dr Michael K Scullin, as quoted by The Independent.

"Most people just cycle through their to-do lists in their heads, and so we wanted to explore whether the act of writing them down could counteract nighttime difficulties with falling asleep."

According to a study, spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster.

However, the researchers also found that journaling - i.e. writing about the things you've already done - doesn't have the same effect.

Some participants in the study were tasked with writing a to-do list, whereas others were asked to write a completed list. And the researchers found that the former group fell asleep "significantly faster" than the latter.

The results were measured in a sleep lab where participants' electrical brain activity was monitored overnight.

It was found that the more specific the to-do list was, the quicker people fell asleep.

The findings are published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

Tags: sleep awareness week, sleep, world sleep day, expert, journal of experimental psychology


Related Stories

World Sleep Day: Positive effects of meditation on sleep
World Sleep Day: Indians sleep better with increased pay, says study
Sleep Awareness Week: 3 simple strategies for a better bedtime


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X-like design leaks in a new video

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could come with the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (Photo: 9to5 Mac)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

World Sleep Day: Expert tips to help you doze off faster

Spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Sleep Day: Positive effects of meditation on sleep

6 ways medidation has a positive effect on sleep.(Photo: Pexels)
 

Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including US

Facebook Lite was designed to work in areas with slower or limited internet connections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Educational success curbs effects of child abuse: study

The emotional and sexual abuse that some children endure can lead them to commit crimes later in life. (Photo: )

New breakthrough in untreatable blood cancer research

The discovery explained what caused inflammation in the bone marrow that leads to the development of multiple myeloma. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Sleep Day: Everything you need to know about sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a serious condition in which a person's breathing starts and stops repeatedly while they are asleep. (Photo: Pixabay)

Campaign launched to warn of dangerous link between tobacco and TB

Campaign launched to warn of dangerous link between tobacco and TB. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Sleep Day: Positive effects of meditation on sleep

6 ways medidation has a positive effect on sleep.(Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham