search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Girls glued to social media slipping into depression?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ABILASH MARISWAMY
Published Jan 16, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 1:31 am IST
he fear of missing out constantly keeps them glued to the virtual world, triggering anxiety.
Isolation begins as they start shutting off other areas of life to spend more time in the virtual world.
 Isolation begins as they start shutting off other areas of life to spend more time in the virtual world.

Bengaluru: Social media may have been intended to connect a person to the whole world without having to go anywhere, but the limitless exposure to the virtual world seems to be isolating individuals more than ever.

A recent study by the  University College of London has found that almost 40 per cent of girls and 15 per cent of boys, who spend over five hours a day on social media, show symptoms of depression. City doctors too believe there is a significant rise in levels of stress and anxiety among young people owing to  higher use of social media.

 

Says Ms Shamantha K, counselling psychologist at Fortis Hospitals, “There is a negative association between screen time and mental well-being. Teenagers these days are hooked onto the internet and are drowning in the virtual world, which is affecting how they perceive themselves and the world around them. They are also unable to differentiate between reality and fantasy.”

Social media also leads to constant comparisons and building of ideal body images which can attack one’s self-esteem, says experts.

Girls are more likely to succumb to the notion of a perfect body type and suffer negative feelings, they explain.

Dr Roshan Jain, senior consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, says its an illusion that people get connected across the globe through social media as the addiction actually keeps you lonely and distracted. “Spending several hours on shopping apps, NETFLIX, data consumption, and so on can only make the person disconnected from his surroundings and real people. Consuming too much  information can make your brain restless and lead to concentration problems because the mind is overwhelmed. It can also cause insomnia and anxiety,” he warns.

The rising Fear Of Missing Out or FOMO as the millennials  call it,  forces them to repeatedly check their social media accounts to ensure they do not miss anything, and this further draws them into the virtual world , triggering more anxiety and depression, say doctors.

...
Tags: anxiety and depression, university college of london




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Staying fit may reduce risk of heart attack: study

Fitness testing can motivate patients to get into better shape over time, and it focuses on health promotion rather than on illness. (Photo: ANI)

Take Turkish bath to heal paralysis, obesity

Garam Hamam here consists of five chambers. The first two chambers are for initial exercise and changing.

Foamy soap bad for dermatitis

The paper was published after studying 200 children in the age group of 0-5 years.

When thin gets in, health goes out

It is the concept of ‘thin is beautiful’ that gets hammered into young minds that makes them psychologically vulnerable

Finns with fins make a splash at 'mermaiding' classes

Would-be mermaids and mermen wear “tails” that combine a monofin flipper with fabric from the waist down. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham