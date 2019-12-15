Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 15 Dec 2019 UoH finds new way di ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

UoH finds new way diabetes hits the body

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 1:05 am IST
The study is looking into the mechanism and the possible pathological conditions that make these cells active.
Hyderabad: Reactivation of embryologically active events also contributes to diabetic nephropathy, according to a study conducted by University of Hyderabad. Embryological cells are not active in adult humans but progression of diseases like diabetes and cancer are found to reactivate these cells in the body.

In case of diabetes it has been found that it affects the kidney, eyes, heart and also the lower limbs of the body. The disease and the damage are both prevalent for a long period of time. When growth hormones are back working in the body it is found that embryological cells get activated again. This was noted in experimental rats. The study concentrates on the micro-vascular complications that arise from hyper-glycemia and the degeneration caused to the body.

Although, the injury and loss of protein have been studied at the molecular level, there is no conclusive evidence of understanding about protein loss.

The study was by headed Anil K Pasupulati, Assistant Professor at Department of Biochemistry, University of Hyderabad and published in a biochemistry journal.

