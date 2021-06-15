Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 15 Jun 2021 Pfizer, AstraZeneca ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant: Lancet study

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
Pfizer vaccine offered 92 per cent protection against the Alpha variant and 79 per cent against the Delta strain 2 weeks after the 2nd dose
Researchers at Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh, UK, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered better protection against the Delta variant compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive. (AFP)
 Researchers at Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh, UK, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered better protection against the Delta variant compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive. (AFP)

London: The Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK, but Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide good protection against the strain, says a study published in The Lancet journal.

Researchers at Public Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh, UK, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered better protection against the Delta variant compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preventive, known as Covishield in India.

 

The analysis covered the period from April 1 to June 6, 2021, for the demographic distribution of cases.

The team analysed 19,543 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections over the period of interest, of whom 377 were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in Scotland.

Around 7,723 community cases and 134 hospitalisations were found to have the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The study found that the Pfizer vaccine offered 92 per cent protection against the Alpha variant and 79 per cent against the Delta strain two weeks after the second dose.

For AstraZeneca's vaccine, there was 60 per cent protection against Delta compared with 73 per cent for Alpha variant, the researchers said.

 

They also found that two doses of vaccine provide much better protection against the Delta variant compared to a single dose.

"Risk of COVID-19 hospital admission was approximately doubled in those with the Delta variant of concern (VOC) when compared to the Alpha VOC, with risk of admission particularly increased in those with five or more relevant comorbidities, the authors of the study noted.

"Both the OxfordAstraZeneca and PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalisation in people with the Delta VOC," they said.

 

However, the researchers noted that these effects on infection with Delta variant appeared to be diminished when compared to those with the Alpha VOC.

The authors of the study warned that the vaccine comparison should be interpreted with caution due to differences in the groups which received each type of vaccine, and also in how quickly immunity is developed with each shot.

...
Tags: pfizer biontech, astrazeneca vaccine, covid vaccination, covishield, the lancet journal, protection against delta variant
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From Lifestyle

At present, a pilot solar street lamp project is being taken up under the Smart City Mission in Pandurangapuram and surrounding areas. — Representational image/DC

Vizag could be first to get 10,000 solar streetlights in country

The energetic Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 46 on Tuesday. The author of The Diary of a Domestic Diva follows a healthy diet and practices Yoga.

Secret behind ageless beauty

This led to a team of 52 scientists from various disciplines, universities and research institutes from Canada, the USA, Switzerland, India, Germany, Austria, France, the UK, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Nepal, the Netherlands, and Chile, joining forces to study the events that led to the collapse of the glacier and the subsequent disaster. — AP file photo

Instability of geographical, geological factors ignored at Tapovan

A view of the farm, Oorna, built using natural material

Art through sustainable living



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Online classes affect students’ mental health: Experts

They find it hard to concentrate on studies as the houses are in a mess with offices, kitchen and house works all going on at the same time. (Representational image: PTI)

Unusual school life may affect children’s social behaviour: Experts

Students in several schools have expressed their disappointment over not being able to meet friends and classmates like usual and even missing out on big school events and functions like investiture ceremony, sports functions, and farewell parties. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Early detection of fungal infection can save vision: Experts

Patients who have recovered from moderate to severe Covid-19 are advised to visit an ENT specialist between one and two weeks after recovery to treat potential black fungus infections at the early stage. (Photo:AFP)

Everyone must donate blood once in three months, says Blood 2 Live Foundation founder

Pavan Kumar prints tens of thousands of calendars a year with addresses of major blood banks in the two states, their phone numbers, the names of blood donors, and their phone numbers too. — AFP

COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you've had coronavirus

Importantly, these marks don't appear to be anything to worry about, as patients are otherwise asymptomatic  although it is unclear how long they stay for. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham