search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Lose the weight by drinking hot water

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Find out why it works.
Lose the weight by drinking hot water. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Lose the weight by drinking hot water. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Lauding the age-old Indian practice of drinking the hot water now several global researchers have also agreed to the fact that instead of drinking hot water with lemon, just by consuming hot water on its own would not only help you shed off extra fat belly fat but keep various health issues at bay.

It has been further suggested that the optimum temperature of the hot water should be kept at 120 degrees to avoid damaging the cells and inner skin layers in the mouth.

 

According to media reports, there are seven ways in which drinking hot water could work wonders for our bodies

Helps in weight loss

This is surely the much-needed benefit by all those who have tirelessly hit out multiple gyms, followed torturous diets. Just by drinking a glass of water each on empty stomach could help you get rid of your stomach by toxins and also feel you filled for a longer time thus replacing the unnecessary snacking.

Clears sinuses

Tired of a chronic ailment like sinus which has given you constant headaches and stuffy nose, guess what just a glass of warm water could help alleviate some of the symptoms of a respiratory tract infection.

Easier on teeth

Your teeth shall also remain healthy for a long time if you shall practice drinking hot water. But make sure that the temperature shall be optimum enough not to damage your gum and enamel.

Better for digestion

Are you affected by constant constipation or irregular bowel movements? Again hot water is the solution to it. Warm water has a vasodilator effect, meaning it widens the blood vessels and stimulates the blood flow to rush toward the intestine, aiding the digestive process. Further, the intake of warm water on an empty stomach speeds up the bowel movement. It has a faster hydrating effect, so when it is followed by a meal the temperature helps emulsify fats, making them more digestible

Wash out toxins

A drink of hot water raises the core body temperature, stimulating the sweating process which is required to push out the toxic elements of our body. In case some of you do not like drinking lemon based-drinks one could also try taking green tea which also has similar benefits as that of the hot water.

Pain Reliever

Replace the intake of painkillers with that of intake of water especially for the stomach related pains which are largely caused due to digestive issues. Sometimes pain caused at other body parts are also a result of lack of drinking cold water which causes muscle contraction in the body. Replace the glass of cold water with a hot one and a lot of body pains shall be cured in a period of time.

Eases out constipation

Constipation has become a rampant health problem among the young generation. This is largely caused due to imbalanced eating habits among the people. If you start each day with a drink of warm water on an empty stomach you can help improve your bowel movements and reduce the likelihood of constipation.

So the next time you think of replacing that cup of coffee and begin your day on the note of warm water.

Tags: water, weight loss, health, constipation


Related Stories

Count bites not calories to shed those kilos: study
More fruits, non-starchy vegetables can help you shed those extra kilos
10 simple ways to shed those extra pounds


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Sitting for too long may increase dementia risk, says study

Reducing sedentary behaviour may be a possible target for interventions designed to improve brain health in people at risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Consuming alcohol regularly could take years off your life, says study

Findings challenge the widely held belief that moderate drinking is beneficial to cardiovascular health. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for, he tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

Dance your way to healthier aging

Project critically investigated older adults' motivations to participate in ballet. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pollution may be putting at Alzheimer's, suicide risk

Ambient air pollution is a key modifiable risk for millions of people across the globe. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham