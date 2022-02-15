Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 15 Feb 2022 Oestrogen levels lin ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Oestrogen levels linked to COVID-19 death risk in older women, suggests study

ANI
Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 2:26 pm IST
Women seemed to have a lower risk of severe COVID-19 infection than men, even after accounting for potentially influential factors
Analysis of all the data showed that compared with no oestrogen treatment, the crude odds of dying from COVID-19 were twice as high among women on oestrogen blockers (group 1), but 54 per cent lower among women on HRT (group 2). (Photo: AFP)
 Analysis of all the data showed that compared with no oestrogen treatment, the crude odds of dying from COVID-19 were twice as high among women on oestrogen blockers (group 1), but 54 per cent lower among women on HRT (group 2). (Photo: AFP)

London: Oestrogen is a category of sex hormone responsible for the development and regulation of the female reproductive system and secondary sex characteristics. Recent research has suggested that an older woman's oestrogen levels may be linked to her chances of dying from COVID-19, with higher levels of the hormone seemingly protective against severe infection.

The study was published in the open-access journal 'BMJ Open'.
It may be worth exploring supplemental hormone treatment to curb the severity of COVID-19 infection in women who have already gone through menopause, said the researchers.

 

Women seemed to have a lower risk of severe COVID-19 infection than men, even after accounting for potentially influential factors. And this was also true of other serious recent viral infections, such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

It has been suggested, therefore, that oestrogen may have a role in this gender discrepancy. To explore this further, the researchers compared the potential effects of boosting and reducing oestrogen levels on COVID-19 infection severity.

They drew on national data from the Swedish Public Health Agency (all those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2); Statistics Sweden (socioeconomic factors); and the National Board of Health and Welfare (causes of death).

 

In all, 49,853 women were diagnosed with COVID-19 between 4 February and 14 September 2020 in Sweden, 16,693 of whom were aged between 50 and 80.

The study sample included 14,685 women in total: 227 (2 per cent) had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer and were on oestrogen blocker drugs (adjuvant therapy) to curb the risk of cancer recurrence (group 1), and 2535 (17 per cent) were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to boost their oestrogen levels in a bid to relieve menopausal symptoms (group 2).

Some 11,923 (81 per cent) women acted as the comparison group as they weren't on any type of treatment, either to enhance or reduce their systemic oestrogen levels.

 

Analysis of all the data showed that compared with no oestrogen treatment, the crude odds of dying from COVID-19 were twice as high among women on oestrogen blockers (group 1), but 54 per cent lower among women on HRT (group 2).

After accounting for potentially influential factors, such as age, annual disposable income, educational attainment, and coexisting health conditions, the odds of dying from COVID-19 remained significantly lower (53 per cent) for women on HRT (group 2).

Unsurprisingly, age was significantly associated with the risk of dying from COVID-19, with each extra year associated with 15 per cent greater odds, while every additional coexisting condition increased the odds of death by 13 per cent.

 

And those with the lowest household incomes were nearly 3 times as likely to die as those with the highest.

This was an observational study, and as such, it can't establish cause.

There were no data on the precise doses of HRT or oestrogen blocker drugs or their duration, nor on weight or smoking, while the number of women in group 1 on adjuvant therapy was relatively small.

These factors may have been influential. But the researchers concluded, "This study shows an association between oestrogen levels and COVID-19 death. Consequently, drugs increasing oestrogen levels may have a role in therapeutic efforts to alleviate COVID-19 severity in postmenopausal women and could be studied in randomised control trials."

 

...
Tags: covid-19 study, oestrogen


Latest From Lifestyle

Manduva lemon pickle. (Image by Arrangement.)

Flavours of South India

Instead of feeling bitter, lonely or left-out, experts advise that this week should be used to celebrate bonds with all the people one loves — including ourself.

Singles needn’t have FOMO

Of couples, Type one comprises of those who go gaga with surprising their beloved or getting surprised by them and then flooding the social media with their happy and loving moments. Type two is the opposite — they refrain from following the band-wagon.

True love doesn’t feel any pressure

Cover Image of the book 'The Muslim Vanishes: A Play' by Saeed Naqvi. (By arrangement)

Book Review | Take the Muslim out of India and what’s left is this heady daydream



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Avoid Omicron with three-ply or N95 masks: Medical experts

Unfortunately, post the second wave many people are moving around without a mask, which could be catastrophic. The youth especially need to be told about the importance of masks and transmission of viruses. — news.harvard.edu

Covid vaccines can delay women’s periods, but 'slightly and temporarily': Study

Between October 2020 and September 2021, the researchers looked at anonymized fertility app data from just under 4,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated 18 to 45-year-old U.S. resident women. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Omicron can evade protection offered by Covid vaccines, antibody therapies: Study

People who received a booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are likely to be better protected, although even their antibodies exhibited diminished neutralising activity against Omicron, the study shows. (AP Photo)

Sputnik V Covid vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer: Study

The study found that Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates more than 2 times higher levels of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dealing with Omicron, the party-pooper!

IAS Rajat Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->