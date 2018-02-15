search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Consuming processed foods increases cancer risk: Study

ANI
Published Feb 15, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Researchers say the increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods may drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades.
Sugary cereals can increase cancer risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Sugary cereals can increase cancer risk. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: You may want to cut down on the intake of highly processed ("ultra-processed") food as a recent study has suggested a possible link between it and cancer.

Further exploration is needed, but these results suggest that the rapidly increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods "may drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades," warned the researchers.

 

Ultra-processed foods include packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, ready meals and reconstituted meat products - often containing high levels of sugar, fat, and salt, but lacking in vitamins and fibre. They are thought to account for up to 50% of total daily energy intake in several developed countries.

A team of researchers based in France and Brazil evaluated potential associations between ultra-processed food intake and risk of overall cancer, as well as that of breast, prostate, and bowel (colorectal) cancers.

Their findings are based on 104,980 healthy French adults (22% men; 78% women) with an average age of 43 years who completed at least two 24-hour online dietary questionnaires, designed to measure usual intake of 3,300 different food items (NutriNet-Sante cohort study).

Foods were grouped according to degree of processing and cases of cancer were identified from participants' declarations validated by medical records and national databases over an average of five years.

Several well known risk factors for cancer, such as age, sex, educational level, family history of cancer, smoking status and physical activity levels, were taken into account.

The results showed that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with increases of 12% in the risk of overall cancer and 11% in the risk of breast cancer. No significant association was found for prostate and colorectal cancers.

Further testing found no significant association between less processed foods (such as canned vegetables, cheeses and freshly made unpackaged bread) and risk of cancer, while consumption of fresh or minimally processed foods (fruits, vegetables, pulses, rice, pasta, eggs, meat, fish and milk) was associated with lower risks of overall cancer and breast cancer.

This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the researchers point to some limitations. For example, they cannot rule out some misclassification of foods or guarantee detection of every new cancer case. Nevertheless, the study sample was large and they were able to adjust for a range of potentially influential factors.

"To our knowledge, this study is the first to investigate and highlight an increase in the risk of overall - and specifically breast - cancer associated with ultra-processed food intake," wrote the authors.

They stress that further work is needed to better understand the effects of the various stages of processing, but suggest policies targeting product reformulation, taxation, and marketing restrictions on ultra-processed products and promotion of fresh or minimally processed foods may contribute to primary cancer prevention.

The study appears in The BMJ.

Tags: food, cancer, health, meat, cereals


Related Stories

New non-invasive system identifies if chemotherapy works on breast cancer patients
Drinking hot tea ups oesophageal cancer risk in smokers, drinkers: Study
Saree clad women run for breast cancer awareness in Bengaluru


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
 

Exclusive: Chef Choong Chew Loon shares exotic recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has prepared a range of exclusive dishes to satiate Chinese food cravings.
 

Here are interiors best for both you and your pet

Here are some tips to design interiors that would please you, and also be ideal for your pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

This drink may help diabetics manage blood sugar

Ketone supplements can lower blood sugar levels. (Photo: Pixabay)

Genes can pinpoint the time of death of crime victims

Currently, forensics teams decide when a person has died by measuring their body temperature, which falls by 1.5°C (2.7°F) an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)

Adjusting your sleeping position can reduce back pain

Adjusting your sleeping position can reduce back pain. (Photo: Pixabay)

Laughing at self is good for health. says study

Making yourself the butt of your jokes actually demonstrates greater levels of happiness and self-assurance. (Photo: Pixabay)

International Condom Day: Here's everything you need to know

Charles Goodyear's rubber vulcanization process led to the first rubber condom being produced in 1855. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham