Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 14 Oct 2021 WHO: Mortality from ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

WHO: Mortality from COVID-19 around the world dropped to lowest level

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 2:56 pm IST
To date, the WHO has reported 238,229,951 cases of coronavirus infection worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,859,277 deaths
"The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year," he said.
 "The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year," he said.

Geneva: The number of weekly coronavirus deaths worldwide continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year.

This was announced on Wednesday at a briefing in Geneva by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, quoted by TASS.

 

"The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year," he said. However, this number is still unacceptably high - almost 50 thousand cases per week, and the real number is undoubtedly even higher," said the head of the WHO.

"Mortality is declining in all regions except Europe, where several countries are facing new waves of disease and death," Gebreyesus said, stressing that mortality is highest in countries and populations that "have the least access." to vaccines against COVID-19 '.

 

To date, the WHO has reported 238,229,951 cases of coronavirus infection worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,859,277 deaths.

...
Tags: covid-19, world health organization, coronavirus infection, covid-19 mortality rate
Location: Switzerland, Geneve


Latest From Lifestyle

A beach vendor sets chairs as he waits for customers in Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP/Firdia Lisnawati)

Bali reopens to foreign travellers as COVID-19 surge subsides

This undated image courtesy of the Museum of Natural History of Vienna (NHMW), shows a 2,600 year-old-human excrement from the Hallstatt salt mines in which beans, millet and barley are clearly visible. (Anwora / Museum of Natural History of Vienna / AFP)

Humans enjoyed blue cheese and beer 2,700 years ago: study

The festival focuses on promotion, enhancement and amalgamation of elements like women, flowers, nature, water and girl children which would promote the well-being of people in villages and towns. (DC Image)

Hyderabad decked up for Saddula Bathukamma today

The public, dressed in traditional attire, participated in huge numbers, dancing to Garba and Dandiya beats. (DC Image)

Navaratri spirits soar on 7th day; Hyderabad dances to Dandiya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Vaccines prevent severe Covid, even from Delta: study

The study covers vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs. (Representational image: AFP)

Mental health matters

For the last one-and-a-half years pandemic-induced isolation has converted a happy human society into one filled with loneliness, burnout, stress and anxiety.(Representative Image)

Chew off your stress

Britney Spears

Constable riding bicycle for 55 km to work

Though not daily, I cycle to work as frequently as possible. I have completed riding 1,000 kilometres last month, the constable disclosed. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Ayush Ministry to launch immunity boosting kit for children

Since there is no Covid vaccine available for children in India yet, the Bal Suraksha Kit is a significant development keeping in mind the health of children, they said. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->