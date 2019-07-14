Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 14 Jul 2019 Lung disease second ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Lung disease second biggest killer in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANURAG
Published Jul 14, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Environmental agencies classify air pollution that is responsible for COPD as the mixture of solid and liquid particles in the air.
The construction boom across the country increasing the use of concrete has contributed to the deterioration of air quality.
 The construction boom across the country increasing the use of concrete has contributed to the deterioration of air quality.

Hyderabad: A report published by the Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed that COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the second biggest killer in India after ischaemic heart disease.

Over the past 26 years, pulmonary diseases have surpassed six other major causes of death in India, claiming more lives than diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis and breast cancer combined. Health experts consider air pollution as the most significant reason for COPD, attributing around 54 per cent deaths to it, followed by tobacco smoking.

 

Environmental agencies classify air pollution that is responsible for COPD as the mixture of solid and liquid particles in the air. These particles are released in the form of dirt, dust, and smoke and produced by cars, burning of fossil fuels and natural gases, construction work, etc.

The construction boom across the country increasing the use of concrete has contributed to the deterioration of air quality. As per statistics, 51,000 new vehicles are rolled out to the roads every day, thereby releasing more harmful gases in the environment.  

Dr Sai Praveen, a pulmonologist, said, “The main reason for COPD is the tobacco exposure from smoking. Hookah use is prevalent in our city, and even that affects the lungs to a large extent. Additionally, an increasing number of women have been reporting suffering from COPD, mostly due to the gases emitted by cooking fuels and also passive smoking.”

“It takes a while before lung ailments become evident. I believe that India is going to see many more cases of COPD in the coming years,” he added.

Disability-adjusted life years is an indicator of disease burden for those suffering from COPD across the world. According to the Public Health Foundation of India, India is third on the list of countries most affected by COPD — there has been a 54 per cent rise in India’s share of COPD over the past 26 years.

Experts suggest that the most effective way to curb COPD is by checking the continuous contamination of air. This can be implemented by capturing pollutants at the source. “Different industries emit different types of pollutants. This emission can be minimised by using devices like fume extractors, dust collectors, wet and dry scrubbers, etc,” said Mr Parth Pandey, a pollution engineer.

...
Tags: indian council of medical research
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

Pink round neck flared kurta by Sreeyashi Haldar

The rise of humble Kurti

Laxmi Krishna

University trends

The collection I have seen so far is great. There is a mix of both Indian and international authors — Chaitra Ravi

Paradise for Bipliophiles

Rev is also designed to handle thousands of miles per year for several years.

This electric scooter is power packed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Target certain proteins to stop ovarian cancer from spreading

One of the biggest problems of cancer cells is they can grow forever without stimulus. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Prevent strokes by avoiding taking these supplements together

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption by our body. It is also good for muscle development. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Intake of sugary drinks linked to higher risk of developing certain cancers

Researchers measured the daily intakes of sugary drinks against those of diet beverages and compared them to cancer cases in participants' medical records during the follow-up period. (Photo: AFP)

World Population Day: Rap song to promote use of condoms

The condom rap addresses men and encourages the use of condoms as contraception and a safe sex practice. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Premature infants at risk of delayed mircobial development

Analysis of these infants' metabolism revealed that their bodies are responding as if they were fasting, despite calorie intake similar. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham