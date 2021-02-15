Science 14 Feb 2021 Study finds four new ...
Science

Study finds four new symptoms of Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Feb 15, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 4:15 am IST
These additional symptoms also occur in diseases like migraine, heart problems and diabetes, and are therefore confusing to the people
A study by Imperial College of London stated four news symptoms of Covid-19 (PTI)
 A study by Imperial College of London stated four news symptoms of Covid-19 (PTI)

Hyderabad: Chill, loss of appetite, headache and muscle-ache are the new four symptoms of Covid-19, a study by the Imperial College of London, which covered a million affected people, has concluded.

The study was carried out from June 2020 to January 2021. It showed that some of the other symptoms were often not taken into account by the affected. 

 

Experts in India state that they are getting tests done only after they identified symptoms of cough, cold, fever and diarrohea in patients. On investigation, they also find the patients suffered from loss of appetite, muscle ache and headache.

These additional symptoms also occur in diseases like migraine, heart problems and diabetes, and are therefore confusing to the people. “Many of the affected do not even remember, until asked, as to what triggered their illness.”

Senior internal medicine specialist Dr R. Raghu explained, “Fever is often the last symptom in many SARS-CoV-2 patients. Till the onset of fever, tests are not done. With so many different symptoms, it is difficult for the people to understand whether they are suffering from Covid.”

 

The stigma of the disease is a reason why people are not willing to speak up about their symptoms. Often, it takes a lot of investigation in patients with mild symptoms to understand whether they are indeed suffering from Covid-19. 

There have been cases where tests on the first day are negative and lungs empty; but, after two days, lungs are completely filled with the virus. 

With the UK and South African variants, these new symptoms need to be followed up. India’s travel restrictions have helped control the spread of these two variants. There are mutations within and it is important to monitor them.

 

A senior scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in the city said, “Very few cases are reported in our medical bulletin. This creates a psychological breather among the people. The panic has disappeared, and this is good; but, the safety precautions must not be given up.”

Sporadic cases are being noted and it is important to not allow these to form into huge clusters. There are still un-reported and also asymptomatic carriers who are moving around. This means the virus is active.”

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus symptoms, centre for cellular and molecular biology (ccmb), senior internal medicine specialist dr r. raghu, lungs filled with virus, new symptoms for covid, new symptoms for coronavirus


Latest From Science

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had held a pan-India relay hunger strike from February 1-14 on the issue (PTI)

IMA petition against govt's move allowing ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

Department of Science and Technology believes feeding super massive black hole can help trace the mass of the black hole (Representational image)

Indian astronomers detect optical flare in one of the oldest astronomical objects

The scientists said there is a

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

IMA petition against govt's move allowing ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had held a pan-India relay hunger strike from February 1-14 on the issue (PTI)

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

The planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes

Don't expect coronavirus vaccine in public before fall of 2021, say experts

Representational image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham