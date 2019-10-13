Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 13 Oct 2019 Protein powders not ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Protein powders not for all, say doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | N.S. CHOWDARY AND KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 12:58 am IST
DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is the main Omega-3 fat in the brain and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) is found in low quantities.
Herbal supplements like ginkgo, biloba, ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Bacopa and Monnieri and allopathic drugs with the molecule methylphenidate are the most popular in India.
 Herbal supplements like ginkgo, biloba, ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Bacopa and Monnieri and allopathic drugs with the molecule methylphenidate are the most popular in India.

Visakhapatnam/ Hyderabad: Youngsters trying to bulk up on muscles and obese persons trying to lose weight are falling easy prey to the claims being made by manufacturers of protein supplements without a proper analysis, or getting medical advice on whether their body requires it.  

They pay Rs 2,000 for 500 grams of the protein supplement usually found in powder form even though it may not work at all.

 

The substandard ones cost between `500 and `700 a kg. They are among the fastest-moving products at gyms, fitness clubs, weight loss clinics and multi-level marketing channels.

Fitness enthusiasts believe, wrongly, that the way to losing weight is skipping breakfast and supper and consuming highly processed food supplements to achieve a good physique in a very short time.

Women are known to use protein supplements to do away with hunger pangs.

Dr Sai Kumar Katam, national president of Doctor of Pharmacy Association of India, said only a handful of supplements have been tested for safety and effectiveness. “There is a need for more high-quality studies before these supplements are sold to the public.”

Companies use phrases like ‘research proven’ or ‘laboratory tested’ or other scientific sounding claims to sell the products. There is no effective prescription medication to prevent cognitive decline in healthy older adults, neurologists say.

Dr Chandrasekar Naidu, senior neurologist with KIMS, said cognitive decline is also caused by a lack of vitamin B12 and E which affects the functioning of the brain. Scie-ntists studying Alzheim-er’s and Parkinson’s have been researching the relationship between low B12 levels and memory loss.

“Research so far has shown that adequate amounts of B12 has positive effects and helps to slow cognitive decline. B-12 deficiency is most common among people with bowel or stomach issues, strict vegetarians and those suffering from diabetes as the drug metformin is found to reduce B12 levels. This is only one reason for cognitive decline,” Dr Naidu said.

Dr Deepika Sirineni, senior consultant neurophysician at Apollo Hosp-itals, explained, “Out of all supplements, DHA and EPA have some evidence of usefulness. They are known to boost memory and thinking functions in children and adults but studies are few. We need more evidence to confirm that they really help.”

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is the main Omega-3 fat in the brain and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) is found in low quantities.

Herbal supplements like ginkgo, biloba,  ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Bacopa and Monnieri and allopathic drugs with the molecule methylphenidate are the most popular in India.

...
Tags: protein powder


Latest From Lifestyle

Bijal vachharajani

Trust your editor. And find an editor you can trust

The Jewel by Neil Hegarty Head of Zeus, £18.99

A work of art in more ways than one

Permanent Record By Edward Snowden Pan Macmillan, Rs 699

Is Big Brother watching us? Alarm bells go ding-dong in Snowden retold by Snowden

The Testaments By Margaret Atwood Chatto & Windus, Rs 799

Atwood’s fresh take on patriarchy examines women’s dilemmas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Patients cared for by midwives have fewer caesareans

In patients who had care from a midwife, there was a lower rate of interventions. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Bullying can lead to increasing suicidal thoughts

Those who experienced sibling bullying and peer bullying had double the odds of developing clinical depression and consider suicide. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Women are more likely to be affected with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) than men

The longer the disease remains untreated, the greater is the damage. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Offsprings of obese mothers likely to be overweight

Mother's condition during pregancy affects the offspring's health. (Photo: Representational/ Pixabay)

Parents have mild depression when they’re with kids having eczema

Eczema is a skin condtion characterised by inflammation and itching. (Photo; ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham