Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 13 Aug 2019 Blame longer lives f ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Blame longer lives for more cancer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:41 am IST
100 to 115 women per lakh are likely to suffer from cancer.
The study found that the fastest epidemiological transition happened in Kerala whereas the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has the lowest transition rate.
 The study found that the fastest epidemiological transition happened in Kerala whereas the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has the lowest transition rate.

Hyderabad: Epidemiological transition — where people are living longer — is one of the reasons why more cancer cases are being seen as the higher percentage of older population provides for greater incidence of cancer, according to a study published in Journal of Oncology.

Epidemiological transition is being seen in India due to the increased life expectancy, food security, reduced rate of infection and better diagnosis and management of diseases. The overall incidence of cancer in India is 89 per 1,00,000 population which is lower than that of the West.

 

The study found that the fastest epidemiological transition happened in Kerala whereas the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh has the lowest transition rate.

Cancers caused by infections such as cervical, stomach and penile cancers have seen a decline while there is an increase in lifestyle and aging cancers such as breast, colorectal, lung and prostrate cancers.

Dr Vamshi Krishna, medical oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, explained, "Lifestyle, rising age expectancy, changing diet and habits of smoking and use of tobacco products are leading to cancers of the breast, lung, colorectal and prostrate cancer in the population. The management of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes is effectively being done and that becomes a contributory factor."

Genetic or hereditary cancers are a major proportion of cancers and in certain families, the increasing risk of developing cancers in families is very high. The most common hereditary cancers noted in the population are breast and ovarian cancer. The diagnosis of cancers is still a challenge as patients do not come on time and preventive methods of testing have not picked up due to high cost, fear and lack of awareness.

Dr Arun Kumar Lingutla, consultant medical oncologist at Care Hospitals, said, “The age-adjusted incidence rates for women is more than that of males in all major urban cancer registries in India. The incidence of women getting cancers ranges from 100 to 115 per 1,00,000 population in women whereas it is 100 per 1,00,000 population in males. Diagnosis of women in India is late.”

...
Tags: cancer, apollo cancer hospital, journal of oncology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

The Zentangle method is an easy-to-learn way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns called tangles.

Learn zentangle lessons

Artist C.D. Jain with his painting

Childhood on canvas

(From L-R) Sunita Dutta Shoam (publisher and India poetry circle editorial team member), S. Sundar Rajan, Keshav, P. C. Sreeram, Thirupurasundari Sevvel and Vidya Shankar (poet and IPC editorial team member).

City’s hues captured in a book

Lydian interacts with students

Lydian Nadhaswaram enthrals school kids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

This anti-inflammatory probiotic helps lose back and stomach fat

Most of the yogurts contain probiotics. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

8 reasons why you are running low on energy

Being perpetually worn-out is a matter of concern for many. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Five ways to keep your joints healthy

Maintain a good posture to keep stiffness at bay. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

This is how much vitamin B12 you should take daily

People over 50 ideally need supplements to meet B12 levels. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Puberty can influence bone density at later age

Understanding changes in bone density during puberty and the interventions that people can take for their bone health now to prevent osteoporosis and fractures in the future is an important step forward in finding a cure for this disease. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham