Govt app for free diagnostic tests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 12, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 12:52 am IST
The app, available on Google Play, will help patients locate the nearest government run diagnostics centre
HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday launched the ‘Telangana Diagnostics’ app for mobile phones. The app, available on Google Play, will help patients locate the nearest government run diagnostics centre, facilities available at different centres, track status of diagnostics tests, view and download reports, and also lodge grievances.

Speaking after launching the app at the Narsingi hub of Telangana Diagnostics, the state run health tests organisation, Rao said patients are required to undergo various tests and Telangana Diagnostics provides access to many of them for free.

 

He said so far, the government has opened 20 radiology labs where X-Rays, 2D Echo for the heart, ultrasound, and ECG tests are done. In addition, as many as 57 tests can be performed at any of the 350 Basti Dawakhanas and in the days to come, the number of tests that these facilities can provide will be ramped up to 134, he said. Patients using this app, he said, can also view their past medical histories.

Since the launch of Telangana Diagnostics, as many as 27 lakh people have availed its services, he said, adding once results come, free medicines and treatment are provided, and if required, patients are admitted to larger government hospitals for treatment.

 

Harish Rao also said the bed strength in various government hospitals was being increased. For instance at NIMS Hospital, the number of beds will soon rise to 2,000 from 1,400. Both NIMS and Gandhi hospitals will also soon have 200-bed mother and child care units.

The government, he said, will soon be issuing notifications to fill 13,000 vacancies in the state health department.

