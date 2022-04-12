Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 12 Apr 2022 What do we know abou ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

AP
Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 3:48 pm IST
Since it was first identified in November, BA.2 has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe
In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)

What do we know about “stealth omicron” so far?

It’s an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease.

 

Since it was first identified in November, BA.2 has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the U.S. and more than five dozen other countries.

It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests, says Kristen Coleman at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. The original omicron, by contrast, is easy to differentiate from delta because of a genetic quirk.

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death.

 

Health officials also are tracking other variants including XE — a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, the original omicron — that was first identified in January in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization is keeping tabs on XE but has not yet deemed it a variant of concern or interest.

...
Tags: omicron xe variant, covid-19 variant, omicron variant, stealth omicron
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE
First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai
US scientists detect Omicron variant for first time in deer
Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron
Omicron BA.2 will not cause another COVID-19 surge, says expert

Latest From Lifestyle

With awareness about mental wellness gaining traction during the pandemic, Past Life Regression Therapy (PLRT) or Regression Hypnotherapy is attracting attention as a way of addressing mental health issues. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Raking up the past — to make the present better

Deputy medical and health officer Dr P. Pullaiah said that medical teams had found 11 people suffering from fever, and a medical camp had been set up which will remain open for a week. The teams were also distributing medicines. Anti-mosquito larva steps were also being taken. — Representational Image/DC

Outbreak of Water Borne Diseases at AP's Tekubaka Village

Dhaka, Bangladesh, saw a total of 24,000 excess premature deaths, while the Indian cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune and Ahmedabad had 100,000 excess deaths. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

One lakh excess premature deaths linked to air pollution in 8 Indian cities: Study

Sitar recital by Paul Livingstone in Hyderabad on Saturday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Tributes paid to Ravi Shankar, Birju Maharaj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Outbreak of Water Borne Diseases at AP's Tekubaka Village

Deputy medical and health officer Dr P. Pullaiah said that medical teams had found 11 people suffering from fever, and a medical camp had been set up which will remain open for a week. The teams were also distributing medicines. Anti-mosquito larva steps were also being taken. — Representational Image/DC

One lakh excess premature deaths linked to air pollution in 8 Indian cities: Study

Dhaka, Bangladesh, saw a total of 24,000 excess premature deaths, while the Indian cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune and Ahmedabad had 100,000 excess deaths. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Raking up the past — to make the present better

With awareness about mental wellness gaining traction during the pandemic, Past Life Regression Therapy (PLRT) or Regression Hypnotherapy is attracting attention as a way of addressing mental health issues. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Male body shaming, a growing reality

Body shaping procedure (Photo by arrangement)

Exercise may treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

According to a new study, exercise might break the vicious cycle of inflammation that could lead to developing diabetes and depression. (Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->