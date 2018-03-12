search on deccanchronicle.com
Expert reveals diet to boost fertility in women

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 7:59 pm IST
A healthy lifestyle with a nutrient-rich diet along with an essential amount of exercise work wonders.
Diet plays an important role if you are trying to conceive.

A long, hard look at your habits is generally required for the women to have a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy followed by a smooth delivery.

 

There are ways to boost and prolong women's fertility levels, revealed Dr Dawn Harper, a fertility expert, as quoted by Daily Star Online.

- Damaging factors for women's eggs

There are certain lifestyles and diet factors that negatively affect a woman's fertility. Stress, irregular menstrual cycles, toxins in alcohol, drugs, high or low BMI are among such factors.

A holistic approach is what is required to improve your chances of conceiving.

- How to boost the fertility?

A healthy lifestyle with a nutrient-rich diet along with an essential amount of exercise work wonders.

A careful examination of the contents of your food for the following nutrients is a must:

Magnesium and B vitamins - For regulating hormonal activity and cell division

Zinc - To contribute to normal fertility reproduction

Vitamin D - For normal immune function

Vitamin C - To help produce good quality cells

Vitamin E - For the prevention of oxidative stress

Folic acid - For maternal tissue growth during pregnancy

