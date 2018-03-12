Expert reveals diet to boost fertility in women

Diet plays an important role if you are trying to conceive.
A long, hard look at your habits is generally required for the women to have a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy followed by a smooth delivery.
There are ways to boost and prolong women's fertility levels, revealed Dr Dawn Harper, a fertility expert, as quoted by Daily Star Online.
- Damaging factors for women's eggs
There are certain lifestyles and diet factors that negatively affect a woman's fertility. Stress, irregular menstrual cycles, toxins in alcohol, drugs, high or low BMI are among such factors.
A holistic approach is what is required to improve your chances of conceiving.
- How to boost the fertility?
A healthy lifestyle with a nutrient-rich diet along with an essential amount of exercise work wonders.
A careful examination of the contents of your food for the following nutrients is a must:
Magnesium and B vitamins - For regulating hormonal activity and cell division
Zinc - To contribute to normal fertility reproduction
Vitamin D - For normal immune function
Vitamin C - To help produce good quality cells
Vitamin E - For the prevention of oxidative stress
Folic acid - For maternal tissue growth during pregnancy