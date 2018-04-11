search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Alzheimer's risk high for those taking antiepileptic drugs: Study

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Some antiepileptic drugs are known to impair cognitive function, which refers to all different aspects of information processing.
Alzheimer's risk high for those taking antiepileptic drugs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Alzheimer's risk high for those taking antiepileptic drugs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: People using antiepileptic drugs are at a greater risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, finds a study.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, DZNE, stated that continuous use of antiepileptic drugs for a period exceeding one year was associated with a 15 percent increased risk of Alzheimer's disease in the Finnish dataset, and with a 30 percent increased risk of dementia in the German dataset.

 

Some antiepileptic drugs are known to impair cognitive function, which refers to all different aspects of information processing. When the researchers compared different antiepileptic drugs, they found that the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia was specifically associated with drugs that impair cognitive function.

These drugs were associated with a 20 percent increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and with a 60 percent increased risk of dementia.

The researchers also found that the higher the dose of a drug that impairs cognitive function, the higher the risk of dementia. However, other antiepileptic drugs, i.e. those which do not impair cognitive processing, were not associated with the risk.

"More research should be conducted into the long-term cognitive effects of these drugs, especially among older people," Senior Researcher Heidi Taipale from the University of Eastern Finland said.

The association of antiepileptic drug use with Alzheimer's disease was assessed in Finnish persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and their controls without the disease.

This study is part of the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study, which includes all 70,718 persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011 and their 282,862 controls.

The association of antiepileptic drug use with dementia was investigated in a sample from a large German statutory health insurance provider, Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse (AOK). The dataset includes 20,325 persons diagnosed with dementia in 2004-2011, and their 81,300 controls.

The study has been published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Tags: antiepileptic drugs, alzheimer's disease, health, diseases and conditions, drugs


Related Stories

New study warns a bad night's sleep could increase risk of Alzheimer's disease
New blood test could detect people at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease
Anxiety may be an early sign of Alzheimer's


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cauvery row reaches Chepauk, shoe hurled near Jadeja as IPL returns to Chennai

NTK, a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. (Photo: AP)
 

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

“I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen,” Zuckerberg told a joint hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 

Google considering acquiring Nokia's airplane broadband business: Reports

Nokia’s LTE A2G cellular-based system creates a direct link between an aircraft and the ground instead of bouncing the signal off of a satellite, enabling in-cabin high-speed internet services using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

3D-printed public housing unveiled in France

The robot uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. (Photo: YHANOVA BatiPrint3D)
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

E-cigarette flavours produce harmful toxins

E-cigarettes flavour produces toxins. (Photo: Pixabay)

Living near oil and gas facilities increases risk of diseases

Living near oil and gas facilities increases risk of diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tackle sleep issues by losing weight

Losing weight can help tackle sleep issues

Here's how coffee can help you lose weight

Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you, in turn, to burn more fat. (Photo: Pexels)

Here's how long it takes to become good friends with someone

Hall and his colleague developed an online tool to assess how close people were to their friends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham