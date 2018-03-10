search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Female bosses who wear more makeup are seen as worse leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Members of both sexes perceive ladies as better leaders if they are bare faced.
Research suggests that it could mean that women in stereotypically 'female' jobs appear more feminine with cosmetics on their face.
 Research suggests that it could mean that women in stereotypically 'female' jobs appear more feminine with cosmetics on their face.

According to a new study, women wearing a full face of make-up are less likely to be considered good leaders.

Members of both sexes perceive ladies as better leaders if they are bare faced. They tend to judge their management credentials more negatively the more make-up they wear.

 

According to the study, the reason may be linked to sexism, with attractiveness valued more in women in minor roles than those in more powerful positions.

Research suggests that it could mean that women in stereotypically 'female' jobs appear more feminine with cosmetics on their face.

The study, carried out by researchers at Abertay University in Dundee saw co-author, Dr Christopher Watkins saying that the research follows previous work which suggests that wearing make-up enhances how dominant a woman looks.

‘While the previous findings suggest that we are inclined to show some deference to a woman with a good-looking face, our new research suggests that make-up does not enhance a woman’s dominance by benefiting how we evaluate her in a leadership role,” he said.

The study asked 168 people, both men and women, to judge the leadership qualities of faces based on the photographs that were with and without makeup.

Both men and women judged women’s leadership skills more negatively the more make-up they wore.

Tags: women, makeup, bosses, leaders, health and well being, management credentials, sexism


Related Stories

Now a makeup brand that caters to transgenders, and its cruelty-free!
Applying makeup on the penis seems to be a growing trend among men
Woman born with facial tumour becomes popular makeup vlogger


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Study reveals insomnia may be genetic

Chronic insomnia goes hand in hand with various long-term health issues such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)

Saliva may protect body from life-threatening traveller's diarrhoea: Study

It produces a watery diarrhoea, which can cause life-threatening dehydration in infants. (Photo: Pixabay)

German couple left paralysed after eating canned beans

Their son escaped his parents' horrific ordeal after he refused to eat the green beans because they did not smell right to him.

Genes that make elephants resistant to cancer also found in humans

Cancer, which occurs when cells multiply uncontrollably, affects around one in 20 elephants, compared to up to one in two humans. (Photo: AP)

High-fibre diet may help treat type 2 diabetes, says study

The high-fibre diet included whole grains, traditional Chinese medicinal foods rich in dietary fibres and prebiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham