Facebook, Twitter becoming unpopular, says report

ANI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 8:00 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 8:00 am IST
The Origin's survey has revealed that over 50 per cent of users between the ages of 18 and 24 had been "seeking relief from social media".
Up to 41 per cent of the young users said they had been wasting too much time on social media.
New Delhi: The social-networking websites are getting unpopular among millennials -- a person reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century, according to a US-based market research agency.

The Origin's survey has revealed that over 50 per cent of users between the ages of 18 and 24 had been "seeking relief from social media".

 

Further, 34 per cent of them had deleted their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and dating app Tinder accounts entirely, the poll, conducted in last December, has revealed.

However, picture-based messaging app Snapchat did not get the boot from their phones and tablets.

Up to 41 per cent of the young users said they had been wasting too much time on social media, while many respondents were found to be using social media in more aspects of their lives like online shopping.

The survey had found that 65 per cent of respondents had been following brand profiles, with 43 per cent saying that they had done online shopping through a social-media platform.

Among the 1000 Gen Z - those born in 1994 or later - members, the market agency has found that over half of them had purchased online due to an ad in their social media feed. Also, 57 per cent of them said celebrity endorsements helped them in making a purchasing decision.

Tags: facebook, twitter, instagram, tinder, seeking relief, health and well being


