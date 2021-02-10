Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 10 Feb 2021 Two Hyderabad doctor ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Feb 10, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 12:58 pm IST
Genomic medicine helps in determining risk scores for various possible health conditions
Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)

Hyderabad: In the rapidly evolving field of healthcare protocols and advancements in treatments of various diseases and health conditions, two city doctors have been digging deep, down to the genetic information level, in a bid to ensure best possible outcomes for their patients.

“This is the next step in medical care,” says Dr Kalyan Uppuluri, from K&H Personalized Medicine Clinic. He, along with Dr Hima Challa, are the founders of the clinic, the first of its kind in the country to offer services bringing genomic medicine into clinical medicare. Armed with degrees in medical genomics from Stanford University and Harvard Medical School respectively, they say they took a leap of faith two years ago to set up their clinic in the city.

 

“There is enough data at the genetic level of humans to help modern medicine become more precise,” says Dr Hima Challa. “There is very strong objective evidence for this.”

The challenge for them was to translate molecular biology level data into medical language. A team of molecular biologists armed with advanced degrees dug deep into published research and after studying thousands of research papers, gathered data on around 8,000 genes and switched what each of them do and what that means in medical language. “For example, the gene that regulates glycogen provides information on how glucose is released when needed by the body. If there are disorders associated with this, this can be determined by genetic studies. If a person is prone to this problem, then advise can be given that he or she needs to consume carbohydrates before exercises or workouts so energy is available for these tasks,” Dr Hima Challa explained.

 

Genomic medicine helps in determining risk scores for various possible health conditions and these scores remain more or less stable through one’s life. Clinical risk scores can change, and can be changed for the better based on follow up advice from physicians, especially when coupled with knowledge of the genetic risk scores, she says.

“Our view is that personalized medicine is the future. Patients will be in a position, when their doctors have the assistance of genomic medicine, to be assured that they are in a position to achieve the best possible outcomes for their treatment,” says Dr Kalyan Uppuluri.

 

Medicines of the future will evolve based on genomics, he predicts. “We see this already in oncology, for treating cancers. Genomics is already helping in attacking this disease’s pathways,” he says.

On what the future holds, he says that they see their clinic offering their products based on algorithms developed based on genetic information they have complied as well as from their patients so far, to support clinics and hospitals. If clinical medicine is combined with genomic medicine and with proper follow-ups by patients, the treatment outcomes will be much better, help patients overcome their disease and help their doctors prescribe protocols that can better combat their conditions, he says.

 

...
Tags: genomics, molecular biology, genomic medicine, personalized medicine is the future, genetic information
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Soma Jagan Mohan Reddy

The run machine

Name: We Might Have... Author: Kusum Lata Sawhney Publication: Kindle edition Pages: 72 Price: $3

Poetic pandemic contemplations

Name: Of Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of MS Subbulakshmi Author: Keshav Desiraju. Publication: HarperCollins Pages: 522 Price: `699

Chronicling M.S. Subbulakshmi

Figures from the Public Security Ministry showed that the number of registered births fell to 10.04 million in 2020, a drop of more than 30 percent from the previous year. (Representational Image/AP)

No baby boom in China as births fall by nearly a third in 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

No baby boom in China as births fall by nearly a third in 2020

Figures from the Public Security Ministry showed that the number of registered births fell to 10.04 million in 2020, a drop of more than 30 percent from the previous year. (Representational Image/AP)

Preparing for the mind games

Shikhar Dhawan meditating during one of his yoga sessions

Keeping migraine at bay!

A migraine is an episodic debilitating headache requiring long-term management. Experts say yoga exercises, deep breathing and meditation have been proven to reduce stress, one of the main triggers of these headaches. (Representative image)

Heading out for inner peace

Representative Image (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

This will not be the last pandemic, warns WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham