Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 09 Nov 2021 Vaccinated 16 times ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Vaccinated 16 times less likely to die from Covid, study shows

BLOOMBERG
Published Nov 9, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
The results add to a growing body of evidence that the vaccines’ protection against severe disease and death holds up well
Data gathered from New South Wales also showed vaccination reduced the risk of infection more than 10-fold compared to those who were unvaccinated. (Bloomberg)
 Data gathered from New South Wales also showed vaccination reduced the risk of infection more than 10-fold compared to those who were unvaccinated. (Bloomberg)

People who are fully vaccinated are 16 times less likely to end up in intensive care or to die from Covid-19 than those who aren’t immunized, an Australian government study found.

Nearly 16 out of 100,000 people who had yet to receive a Covid vaccine landed in intensive care or died after contracting the virus, compared to fewer than one in every 100,000 who were fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by health authorities in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. The country has rolled out highly potent mRNA vaccines co-developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, a similar one from Moderna Inc., and a viral vector shot from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.

 

The results add to a growing body of evidence that the vaccines’ protection against severe disease and death holds up even as the waning of protective antibodies over time allows more breakthrough infections. Data collected in Texas showed unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die from the virus than those who were fully protected.  

Such results will likely bolster the case for countries to treat Covid as endemic, causing a mostly mild malaise among the vaccinated. Mass inoculation eases the strain Covid imposes on local health care systems, preventing overcrowded hospitals and rising demand for intensive care and ventilation -- all hallmarks of the crisis in many countries during the early days of the pandemic.

 

Data gathered from New South Wales also showed vaccination reduced the risk of infection more than 10-fold compared to those who were unvaccinated in the two weeks through Sept. 7. Shots appeared more effective in walling off the virus among teenagers, compared with among older people.

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccination


Related Stories

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources
UK to add Covaxin to approved vaccine list from November 22

Latest From Lifestyle

Pfizer's results followed news from Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Oct. 1 that their oral antiviral drug cut hospitalization and death by half. (AP)

COVID-19 pills are no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Making it official on the gram!

Cover of the book.

Teen’s eye view of surviving the trauma of being ‘devil’s daughter’

Cover of the book.

If wishes were horses, Satyapir would grant them… and other legends



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Covid virus expected to continue to transmit for a very long time: WHO

There is currently no conclusive evidence that COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against severe disease and death wanes significantly over time. (Representational image: Twitter)

Smoking may increase risk of COVID-19 severity, death, study finds

Studies carried out early on in the pandemic reported a lower prevalence of active smokers among people admitted to hospital with COVID-19. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

COVID-19 pills are no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say

Pfizer's results followed news from Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Oct. 1 that their oral antiviral drug cut hospitalization and death by half. (AP)

Majority people unaware of suffering from BP in Guntur

ISA executive committee member and senior neurologist Dr P. Vijaya said strokes, cardiovascular diseases and long-term disabilities are associated with BP. Representational Image. (ANI)

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->